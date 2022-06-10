When I stepped out on the deck for less than five minutes to greet the morning and came back indoors with two seed ticks, I knew it wasn’t going to be exactly a fun outdoor summer.
I’m used to, and expect, a few ticks here and there; this is Missouri, after all. I always use repellent when I am going to be working in the garden. But for heaven’s sake, I just stepped out the door. Not even on the patio, much less the grass, or brushed against any plants. I was barefoot, but still — it was the deck.
It was a mast year for acorns, and that means more mice, which are primary carriers of ticks — so it is apparently an over-the-top year for ticks also. One mouse may carry several dozen ticks; more mice, more ticks — you get the picture.
Old wives’ tales of cold winters killing off ticks are just that; we can’t blame mild weather. If it were true the pesky bloodsuckers couldn’t survive a deep freeze, there would be no ticks in Minnesota, and there definitely are — at least 13 known species. We have several here also, but there are three common ones in Missouri we can expect to encounter with any outdoor time.
Seen most often are:
• Black-legged deer ticks, also known as wood ticks, which feed primarily on deer but won’t pass up an opportunity to bite any other warmblooded animal, humans included. Only deer ticks carry Lyme disease, but they may also carry other viruses and bacteria.
• Lone Star ticks. Females are marked by a white dot in the center of their backs, males with white streaks on their sides. They will bite anything, and as their mouth parts are longer, their deeper bites are more prone to infection. They vector many diseases and are responsible for alpha-gal syndrome, triggering an allergy to red meat in humans by injecting a sugar molecule into the body. While still rare, the number of cases is growing.
• Dog ticks are common. Adults are ornately marked brown and white, yellow as larvae, and fat and gray when engorged. This time of year we are mostly finding nymph, or seed ticks, about the size of a poppy seed.
Ticks are not born with diseases. Females lay eggs on the ground and when hatched, in larval stage, they attach themselves to mice or other small animals, where they begin to pick up pathogens. From there, they drop off after their first meals, molt into nymphs, find another host, molt again to become adults, mate and die after the female lays more eggs to repeat the cycle.
Tick season sort of officially gets underway in March, but ticks are often found here all year, brought in by outdoor-roaming dogs and cats, and occasionally when hiking. They live on deer year-round; another reason to keep Agnes and her gang out of the garden. Missouri is a “Goldilocks” region for ticks with just the right combination of heat and humidity, so we have to be extra vigilant in protecting ourselves.
While not all ticks will transmit diseases, they are at the very least irritating, make an itchy welt (even the tiniest ones) when they bite, and are just cringe-worthy. The most effective way to avoid being bitten is to wear protective clothing: long pants tucked into socks, boots, long sleeves with tight cuffs, shirt tucked in at the waist. That’s fine when it’s still cool, but here in the heart of our Ozarks, summers get hot. Few of us are going to bundle up to sit out in our gardens, much less work in them, hike, picnic or do any other fun summer activities.
Ticks most commonly habituate tall grasses, low bushes and trail-side foliage, but they do climb, and will wait at human or deer height to hitch rides when we brush branches passing by. It is important, no matter what the weather, to tie up long hair and wear a scarf to keep them off heads.
Clothing and camping gear can be thoroughly sprayed with 0.5% pyrethrum (a natural insecticide) and let dry before wearing (pyrethrum-pretreated clothing is available also). It should be effective through several washings. I always wear light colored socks working in the garden and apply a repellent containing DEET, as I find it to be the most effective for me. Several commercial herbal repellents are said to be effective: those containing oil of lemon and eucalyptus (should not be used on children under 3) and many family-friendly combinations, including Avon Skin-So-Soft lotion. As a Girl Scout leader, we filled a spare sock with sulfur to dust our feet and legs for ticks and chiggers as well.
An old recipe to repel ticks comes from Mother Earth News: Mix 1/8 teaspoon of powdered sulfur with a little honey or molasses, taken once a day for a week in early spring. The next week take it every other day. The third week take it every three days, and once a month thereafter. Try only with due caution; it may cause diarrhea, and anyone sensitive to sulfa drugs or taking antibiotics should not use it.
Tick checks are most effective in prevention. When coming indoors, strip and put all clothing into a very hot dryer for 15 minutes to kill any ticks carried home. Check dogs and cats upon coming indoors. Check all tender areas of the body: behind knees, leg creases, waist, crotch, belly button, under arms, etc. Use a mirror and bright light or (trusted) buddy to check backs of body parts. Brush hair thoroughly (outdoors) and take a hot shower as soon as possible.
Remove any tick found embedded using tweezers or a tick-remover tool; do not crush until tick is out; be sure to get head and all. Clean area with alcohol or Afterbite and a dab of antibacterial ointment. Smothering with fingernail polish or Vaseline to get ticks to “back out” does not work and may lead to further infection. Do another check before bedtime; removing biting ticks within the first 24 hours is essential. A “bull’s-eye” red area developing around a bite may mean Lyme disease and warrants a trip to a doctor.
If you can resist crushing every tick you find into oblivion on the nearest rock or flushing it, the Missouri Department of Conservation wants live ticks mailed to them for study. Missouri residents should place each live tick in a separate plastic zipper bag, with a damp paper towel or cotton ball and a submission form, detailing when and where the tick was collected. More information and submission forms can be found at https://www.atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research.
Don’t get ticked off; get ticks off and keep them off. Oh, and don’t sit on the grass in summer. Chiggers are coming soon.
