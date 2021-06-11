Sitting on the deck this week overlooking the garden as I sipped my morning coffee, watching hummingbirds dart among the last columbines and sage flowers, and yellow swallowtail butterflies drifting to the top of the tulip poplar, I marveled at the thick canopy of redbud trees over the path to my studio and beyond. What was once a sunny — or at least lightly shaded — bed of irises, sedums, day lilies and swamp milkweed is now in dense shade. Hostas and hellebores are thriving; my carefully planned and planted rock garden of sempervivums, small sedums, and glade plants not so much with just a few scant hours of early morning sun.
It might be time for redesigning. Through some benign neglect (mine) and the fast growing redbuds, most of my small rock garden plants have crossed over the botanical rainbow bridge. In their places, violets (they are everywhere else, I shouldn’t wonder to find them here), a cluster of tiger lilies — they came on their own — and pale yellow irises invaded from an adjoining bed, perhaps to escape an onrush of bouncing bet (Saponaria officinalis).
Tall sedums don’t mind the shade, and there are a few other hardy survivors; one or two dianthus and at least one fat clump of blue fescue edged out into a more preferred, sunnier spot than originally planted. Scilla in early spring and a few crocuses bloom before leaves are on trees. Native Manfreda virginica will present a 7-foot bloom spike in late summer. A stubborn Korean bellflower barely hanging on needs more light. One surprise to find was wild gladiolus. It simply appeared; it wasn’t, then it was — origin unknown.
Neither soapwort or gladiolus are native; both are naturalized immigrants from the Old World. Saponaria, or bouncing bet, was introduced by early European settlers as a source for soap substitute. The stems, chopped and boiled in water, create a gentle soap used to wash fine laces and, in museums, to clean delicate fabrics. It also is a mild shampoo and cleanser for delicate skin. I like it for the delicate, watercolor pink flowers in June, though it has a tendency to spread everywhere and be a bit aggressive if not controlled. But that is the way of many wild plants, including most natives. Pollinators love it. I found it when floating White River in Arkansas many years ago, growing on the river bank far from civilization. Its sweet, clove-ish scent lured me to track it down, and as an inveterate plant hunter, I had to pull into shore and dig a bit to bring home. Common sense has not always been my strong suit; I’ve been doing far more digging since to remove a good share of it each spring, though it has never spread much beyond where I first planted it along the pond bank and rock garden.
The hardy glad is another story. I may have at one time in the forgotten, distant past planted hardy Byzantine glads (Gladiolus communis ssp. byzantinus) somewhere in the one-time herb garden, but that was eons ago. It is remotely possible a seed from one of those settled between rocks, over the years growing to a blooming-size corm with lovely, deep-pink flowers that now appear in late May. Native to the Mediterranean, Byzantine glads made it to North America around 1820. Over time, they will naturalize in a garden by seeds and bulblets but are not aggressive nor invasive.
Pretty Korean bellflower (Campanula takesimania), with lovely rosy/mauve, bell-shaped flowers, has a reputation of being somewhat of a botanical bully in good soil, growing to nearly 2 feet tall and making a garden bed its private property. It appears to be only grudgingly satisfied with its quarters in my dry rock garden — which, in retrospect, doesn’t have a lot of rich soil. Rather, it is on the site of the original cabin on this property that, like much of the rest of Chaos, is a pile of rubble with a few scant inches of sandy topsoil. I inherited this bellflower with the garden; it is likely growing in the very spot where it was planted near the dooryard of that long-gone cabin and has survived for 50-odd years, a miracle of tenacity. Here, it has never spread nor reached more than a foot in height, kept in check by less-than-perfect growing conditions, companion to miniature irises, dwarf day lilies and the ever-present violets.
Bellflower roots, known as doraji in East Asia, are a popular addition to salads and Korean cuisine. The entire plant is edible; leaves and flowers are said to be mildly sweet and great in salads, though there isn’t enough of this one for us to try. Rather than sacrifice flowers for a taste, I’ll wait for seeds ripening in September to sow near the little pond at the edge of the woods. They may be happier in lighter shade among like-minded wildflowers there.
I’m not sure how a redesign of this bed will work. I’ll have to move a few plants, put the brakes on spreading tiger lilies and overenthusiastic hellebores, and thin out irises. Violets will have to go except for a few to start off spring, but they must not be allowed to seed, or they will be everywhere again. It will bear watching this summer to see what doesn’t mind the evolving shady conditions.
One thing is certain: Time — and shade — changes everything. It won’t be the same rock garden, but as I embroidered on a sampler half a century ago: ”Life is what happens while we are busy making other plans.”
And so goes the garden.
