Snow in Hawaii but not in Denver? Granted a Hawaiian blizzard is not unusual at the top of Mauna Loa’s 13,000 feet in elevation, but it is unusual to see it happen before the Rockies and Cascade mountains have a snow pack. Not since 1934 has Denver had such a late start to winter. Rumor has it they’re building an ark in the Pacific Northwest with record rainfalls, and, Farmer’s Almanac’s dire predictions be damned, the only white things our own snow shovels will be likely to see are cobwebs.
The message about the beginning of meteorological winter, December 1, was apparently not passed on to Winter; a La Nina weather oscillation that cools parts of the Pacific ocean has the roller-coaster jet stream stuck somewhere over the northern tier of states, high pressure bringing cold and moisture on one side and low pressure resulting in warm dry air on the other (our side). The northern states are getting our (my) coveted snow, we aren’t getting needed rain, and we’re still wearing flip-flops and T-shirts. Meanwhile, my friends in Wisconsin are celebrating snow and crowing about it. My boots are only gathering dust in the back of my closet. I am so envious.
A little 10-minute thunderstorm, more sound than action, did barely water our pansies Sunday night and was gone almost before I could finish saying “was that thunder?” Poking around under fallen leaves in the shady woods garden, I’m finding hellebore buds getting fat with a hint of pink already, and mahonia flower clusters are showing yellow. I haven’t checked, but I won’t be surprised to see blooms on the New Dawn rose at Christmas instead of snowflakes. A small blue wood aster by the basement door is still blooming as freshly as in October, not ready to give up its place in the sun. One or two brown-eyed Susans still refuse to go to bed, luckily for a few native bees and a lone yellow alfalfa butterfly foraging for nectar among the last withered chrysanthemums. Maiden grass plumes are still stiffly erect and unfurled, and a few hostas are still stubbornly green.
But while we are going around all amazed and awed by shirt-sleeve and flip-flop weather and complaining (or cheering) that it doesn’t even feel like winter, I’m struck by how quickly we forget. Warm December and often January temperatures are not uncommon for the Ozarks. Going through picture files from the last decade, I’ve found it to be about even — warm one year, early frost and snow the next. It’s the bad big ice storms and January snows (usually averaging three days before melting) that stick in our minds, and we don’t remember butterflies and roses in December.
We are seeing progressively warmer winters here though; we seldom have the 2- and 3-foot snows of the past century — or as we “old-timers” are fond of saying, “back in my day” — as Earth warms and weather patterns become more erratic and severe across our continents. Not for lack of trying, our weather authorities often miss the mark, and we won’t know until days actually dawn if we will have sun or rain, snow, not at all, or all in the same day, as often predictions change by the hour and no two reporting stations are alike — or sometimes even close to one another.
I’m planning to relish these bonus warm days while they last, however, in spite of my dreams of snow. I am finished with garden chores — they may not be completely done, but I am done with them. There are walks to be taken; the woods are calling my name. We’ll trek to a pine for greens to make a wreath for our door and sweet, resiny cones to fill our house with the fresh redolence of a northern forest. We'll gather juniper branches laden with silvery blue berries, crimson wild rose hips and feathery grasses. I’ll cut holly laden with scarlet berries to decorate our symbolic white birch Yule log as we count down the days until solstice. This year, when it seems its protective magic is most needed, entwined ivy is adorning our doorway to keep out ill will, malevolent spirits and bring good luck and safety to our house.
I’ll take time each day to watch the birds flocking to the feeders: woodpeckers, nuthatches, cardinals, jays , juncos, finches, doves, sparrows and more; flying jewels against the impossibly blue winter sky, studding oak and walnut tree branches as they wait their turns. Persistent as our cats demanding morning feedings when the seed supply runs low, bold Carolina wren and chickadee spokespersonages hover around the French doors and overhanging tulip magnolia until I finish my morning coffee and replenish their larder.
A few sunflower seeds always manage to spill on the basement floor, and I’ve seen a small brown house mouse scurrying about gathering them to take to some hidden nest. I know I should set a trap, but somehow, my tender heart doesn’t want to hurt it. It’s just such a small creature looking for nothing more than a warm place to spend the winter and a few seeds to eat. In spite of not particularly wishing to share my house with mice, I’ve had a soft spot for them since childhood. For that I blame Aesop, Hans Christian Anderson, Beatrix Potter, Beverly Cleary, E.B. White’s beloved "Stuart Little," "The Christmas Mouse" and other cozy, mousy tales.
I seldom feel so charitable towards mice invading my kitchen (where they are quickly caught by Max, who takes them to the bathtub where they can’t escape to play with his cool live toys), or my studio, however. When they get into my art supplies, make nests with bits of my yarn, shred my sketchbooks and leave evidence of their habitation behind, then it’s mayhem. I know I can’t have it both ways, though I always feel a bit sad to be the catalyst for their demise. In the end, we will leave them to be a meal for our resident hawks and owls to find, so their lives will not be wasted. Perhaps their wee, gentle souls will find a cozy den with plenty of sunflower seeds in the afterlife. Maybe I’ll wait until after Christmas to set that trap.
One of these beautifully warmish days is reserved for a trip to the quartz crystal mines near Hot Springs, Arkansas, as a December birthday adventure. I “need” more stones to wire-wrap. Besides, one can never have enough crystals or pretty rocks to make the garden a bit more magical.
For that, winter can wait just a bit longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.