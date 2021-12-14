Chaos is beginning to look a bit like Christmas. Outdoor lights are glowing bright against the night, only strung around the porches and deck, but just enough. As the years have passed and our lives become more relaxed (or maybe we’re just getting lazier) we no longer care to risk life and limb teetering on ladders to string them from every eave and porch roof, fighting with lights that would invariably go out somewhere in the middle just as the last string was finally in place. Today’s LED lights last more reliably for years, though considerably brighter. I really preferred the mellower glow of the old incandescent bulbs, but technology, for better or worse, marches on.
One year I went all Martha Stewart, creating grapevine balls strung with white lights and hung under the back porch eaves. They were beautiful for a night or two—until a squirrel Grinch (or maybe two) in what I c ould only deduce must have been a fit of insanity aided by over-imbibing in fermented fruit, chewed the wires into pieces. I spliced them together a time or two, but it became a nightly squirrel game and I finally gave up. I don’t know if Martha had that issue but I can imagine if she did, squirrel stew would have been a feature on her cooking show; followed by complete instructions in her magazine on making a squirrel fur hat, from skinning to tanning. I’ve since learned the wires are coated in soy-based plastic that tree rats find irresistibly tasty, and I could have sprayed them with critter repellent — but too smart too late.
Our traditional Fraser fir tree is tall and sturdy in its heavy iron stand the cats can’t tip over in its customary sunroom corner, surrounded by a vintage, slightly ragged quilt; decorated with our hodge-podge collection of ornaments, each one telling a story of Christmases past and evoking memories, some with smiles and some with tears. New treasures are added as they come to us. This year, the first is a small snowy owl ornament I found on our walk to gather greens — though why it should have been there at the edge of the woods along the interstate is a mystery. I had been wishing to add a snowy owl to my bird list this year, and it appears the Universe delivered. But maybe I should have been a bit more specific about wanting to see a living bird. I can’t wait to see what our next Christmas treasure will be.
The pure, fresh, citrusy aroma of fir trees gently wafts through the house. I’ve filled a basket with fragrant, lime-green hedge apples, fresh cones, white pine branches, creamy-white grasses and red berries — fake ones when I couldn’t find rose hips this year — and a big pitcher on top of the refrigerator is filled with silver berry-laden juniper branches, dried allium flowers sprayed white and dusted with snowy glitter, and more red berries. A scarlet poinsettia graces the sunroom coffee table and gold garland drapes windows with my hand-cut paper snowflakes slowly spinning in every slight disturbance of the air among hanging crystal prisms that send rainbows dancing in afternoon sunlight. Our cat Max was intrigued and confused when a rainbow lit his belly fur; he couldn’t touch it and try as he might, it wouldn’t wash off.
A storm of white crocheted snowflakes hangs from the curtain rod over the living room window, and more paper snowflakes twist and drift in front of the windows in the den. I’m fancifully hoping a little sympathetic magic might manifest some real ones this weekend to go with the solstice moon, the last full moon of 2021, maybe helped along by the first cold temperatures of the year — or not. A sampling of predictions over a half-dozen weather forecasts swings as wildly as a rock on a string in a windstorm — and in truth, that old, sarcastically humorous method of weather rock forecasting might be the most accurate after all.
The December full moon, commonly called the Cold Moon — a Native American Mohawk and Cherokee name for this moon that refers to the frigidness that usually grips the season of the winter solstice — is at its apogee, or farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit at 252,595 miles. The opposite of the so-named super moon that is at perigee (closest to Earth) at about 226,00 miles, it appears considerably smaller with a silver hue due to its increased distance. Also known as the Winter Maker Moon by the Abenaki of the East Coast, Little Spirit Moon by the Anishinaabe tribes of the Great Lakes region and Long Nights Moon by the Mohicans among others, it will be visible as full for the three days of this weekend.
It’s a thrilling month for night sky watchers. With the background of the constellation Orion the Hunter, the conjunction of planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter has strung a brilliant necklace across the southern sky, with our nearest neighbor Venus as evening star following the setting sun in the western sky. Saturn is next, not so bright but still visible with the naked eye. Jupiter follows, setting in the west as a shining beacon and chased by moonset around midnight.
Time-and-space-traveler comet Leonard (if we get lucky and it isn’t cloudy, there are no trees in the way and it’s bright enough) might be seen low in the sky below Venus. Our only view of it might be from observatory photographs.
We could still catch a few meteors from the Geminid Meteor shower earlier this week, high in the northeastern sky, overlapped by the Ursid shower in the northern region of the Little Dipper peaking December 22 if we’re up about 1 a.m. to a cloudless sky. Ursid isn’t a strong shower, maybe only 10 or so an hour, but definitely worth watching.
And there’s that spectacular full solstice moon. The Universe brought me an owl, am I asking too much to wish on it for a little snow (the real stuff this time)?
