Gold fever got me this week.
The house booted me out on a glorious day with impossibly blue skies, and a fresh but firm breeze put a firm hand between my shoulder blades, pushing me down garden paths where sunny rays fell into amber-yellow crocus and danced away and lit a candelabra of February gold daffodil spears ready to illuminate the woods with their hoarded sunshine, one bright petal at a time. A pale ivory hellebore gleamed with a faint gold sheen, its corona of lime-yellow and creamy nectaries open for business as honeybees shopped from flower to flower, hip bags bulging with golden pollen.
Near the house, a forsythia waved tall branches at the sun, tips touched with rich golden blooms and fat buds below studding every stem. Mahonias were alive with honeybees, racemes of lemon-yellow bells quivering and bouncing under their weight as the gentle fragrance wafted in warm afternoon air.
It will be a month before native bees emerge, and as much as I would love to start cutting old dead stalks and cleaning up leaves, I want to keep their winter habitat intact until days are consistently 55 degrees. Hibernating bumblebee queens will likely be under leaf litter with overwintering butterflies, caterpillars and silk moth cocoons, so the leaf blower and rake will stay in the toolshed. Hellebores can be relieved of heaps of leaves I piled to protect them from deep frosts last month, and delicate ephemerals uncovered so they won’t bloom unseen under leafy blankets that are too deep.
Ornamental grasses can be cut back in early March, 12-15 inches left standing for safety of tiny hibernating bees in lower stems. I’ll try to cut them shaped neatly like shaving brushes. I saw that once in a botanical garden; it looked so much nicer than being hacked off like a crewcut by a drunken barber. A cord tied around a maiden grass clump will bundle it upright for cutting to height with my electric hedge shears, followed by a little neat shaping. A second cord tied above the cut will help keep cut stems in a bundle for easier cleanup. Any other brittle and broken plant stems can also be cut to 8-12 inches tall; new growth will soon hide the old.
It's time to be making selections of native flowers for butterfly and bee gardens and getting them in the ground. Providing garden habitat becomes more important every year; over 17 species of native North American butterflies are at risk of extinction or are in decline; our precious native bees are disappearing due to loss of habitat, widespread use of insecticides, and even competition from those nonnative honeybees visiting our spring garden, as much as we love them. Wildflowers also benefit birds; many eat the seeds, and all eat insects feeding on plants.
While scattering wildflower seeds seems a good idea in theory, it may not be as effective in practice, especially in spring. Birds and squirrels will take a lot of seeds, or they might need a year or two of winter cold to break dormancy and germinate. If seeds must be a choice, winter sowing to start seedlings for transplanting can easily be done — next fall with fresh seed because it’s too late this spring. Most seed scattering is best done fresh as they naturally ripen, all through summer. Beware of attractive “wildflower” seed mixes; many contain mostly nonnative flowering annuals.
The best and quickest way to add native wildflowers is to begin with plants, but not just any plants branded as native. Many have been hybridized to bloom more heavily or with new flower and foliage colors. Known as “nativars” — native cultivars — they may not, due to enhanced qualities, be recognized by or attractive to insects we plant them for. They may produce less or no nectar; extra layers of petals may make flowers difficult for a bee or butterfly to access; darker or purple foliage might not taste good to a caterpillar looking for a meal; or plants may be treated with insecticides by growers. Watch for warning labels of insecticide treatment and ask about it before buying.
It’s important to research characteristics of native plants. Some are not neighborly in a reasonably tended garden, turning a garden into a weedy thicket of tangled growth. Though they may feed wildlife, they are not worth the cussing, frustration and backaches they cause. Most native shade plants are not as aggressive as meadow flowers and more welcome to spread freely, like trilliums, woodland phlox, Solomon’s seal, mayapples, hepatica, bloodroot, ferns, Virginia bluebells and other spring ephemerals. There again, start with plants instead of seeds and let them propagate on their own.
A native plant garden does not have to be a shaggy mess. Tall ironweed, garden phlox, asters or goldenrod can go to backs of borders while shorter columbines, spiderwort, coreopsis, gaillardia and rudbeckia (but watch that one) can go in front. Selecting plants with high nectar and pollen production will be rewarded with masses of flowers. Native plants can be interspersed with garden perennials; many are as valuable in attracting pollinators as natives — hostas, for example. In spite of purists preaching any nonnative is a bad plant, a garden of 70%-80% natives and 20%-30% nonnatives is perfectly acceptable. Do remember that when planting for insects, they will eat the plants — like monarch butterfly caterpillars and milkweed. As the saying goes, “if your plants aren’t being eaten, you’re not doing it right.”
Put Feb. 25-27 on your calendar to go welcome spring at the annual Lawn and Garden Show in the Event Center at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant, Springfield, Missouri. See you all there.
