The editorial that appeared in The Joplin Globe on Monday, Aug. 2, was incorrectly marked as a Globe editorial. It was an “Other View” written by the Jefferson City News Tribune.
NEOSHO, MO - Virginia E. Fox, 88 a former business owner, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Canera Catholic Church. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
I, Michael Gail Pence, was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on December 1, 1938. I went to my eternal rest on July 29, 2021, in Joplin, Missouri. I graduated from Roanoke, Indiana High School in 1956 and Purdue University in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. I moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma …
