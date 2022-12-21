In the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s easy to forget that it’s not a joyful time for many of our local students. While their peers look forward to a school break filled with lazy days and holiday goodies, our students living in economic deprivation experience it differently. For them, it means two weeks of uncertainty: Is there enough food? Enough warmth? Enough support? During school, they know they can count on regular meals and watchful eyes. Many of us take these necessities for granted, but it’s everything to our kids in need.
Over 60% of Joplin schools’ 7,800-plus students are living in economic deprivation. At some of our schools, it’s closer to 85%. To realize these kids live in poverty right under our noses, in our own Joplin schools, can be startling.
Bright Futures Joplin exists to remove barriers to their success. We do that by acting as a liaison between our generous community and the students who need our support. Barriers are often as basic as a lack of weather-appropriate clothing, shoes that fit, a bed to sleep on so they can be well-rested and ready to learn, and food for when they aren’t in school.
The Snack Pack program provides weekend food bags for about 515 early childhood, elementary and middle school students who are truly food insecure. Volunteers pack and deliver the bags each week, which are full of shelf-stable, easy-open foods that have been purchased through monetary donations and grants or generously donated from food drives held by our friends at local businesses and faith-based organizations.
This community kindness is more important than ever as the number of students in need continues to rise. Snack Packs enrollments are up 25% from this time last year, and we’ve already filled far more needs in this first semester of school than we did the entire 2021-22 school year. For perspective, one need request received from a school counselor or teacher might include multiple shirts, pants, underwear, socks, shoes, a vision exam/glasses voucher, a bed, a coat, gloves and other necessities we often take for granted. We have already filled more than 470 need requests this semester — only 394 requests were filled during the entire previous school year. In November alone, 82 coats went out.
The numbers are staggering, but we are grateful to have the resources and volunteers to continue serving our kids who need us. We absolutely cannot do what we do without our community partners who collect socks in “Socktober,” cans of soup for the “Souper Bowl,” packages of new underwear for “Undie Sundays,” coins to purchase school supplies and the endless other ways they support us. They provide when our donation center is low, and bring helping hands when asked. Our community always comes through, and we are so very grateful.
Poverty doesn’t mean there’s a lack of love, but there is often a lack of stability, safety, security and opportunity. None of this is the child’s fault — they did not choose to be born into poverty. As responsible community members — and as humans — we’ve got to afford them the chance to break the cycle.
These kids will likely be members of our community as adults. How can we expect them to have a bright future if there’s no example of what that looks like in their own lives?
Let us lead by example. Let us be generous with our time and resources. If they are lacking, let us provide because we are able. Let’s grow these students into adults who can lead our city, fix our cars and teach our grandchildren. They may not know they are capable of more than their current reality.
Let’s give them what they need to succeed in school, and show them how to be the generous servant leaders we need for the future.
To volunteer with Bright Futures Joplin or to donate, visit brightfuturesjoplin.org. We are a nonprofit organization, so your end-of-year donations are tax deductible.
Many, many thanks to our community. You truly make this good work possible, and we are so very grateful.
