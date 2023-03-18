They didn’t have spring break way back when.
Probably for the best, in my case anyway.
I had a tough enough time staying focused in school, and a week off when the days are getting longer and warmer would have only whet my appetite for being outdoors more, making it that much harder to concentrate when school resumed.
Area kids get the coming week off and here’s hoping they trade in their portable screens for sunscreen and get outdoors.
“We Lock Our Kids Up Longer Than We Do Maximum Security Convicts,” was the headline of a Newsweek article in 2017. It continued: “While inmates at maximum security prisons in the U.S. are guaranteed at least 2 hours of outdoor time a day, half of children worldwide spend less than an hour outside, reports TreeHugger.com. A survey of 12,000 parents in 10 countries found that one-third of children (ages 5 to 12) spend less than 30 minutes outside each day.”
(The survey, sponsored by Unilever, maker of laundry detergents and soaps, inspired a new marketing campaign: “Dirt is Good — Free the Children.”)
Disconnecting children from the outdoors has a lot of consequences for them, as well as another cost that will not come due for a while. We are losing the next generation of men and women whose passion for the Ozarks will create the next round of conservation gains and protection of our best places and wildlife.
Consider what happened in the Ozarks nearly a century ago.
In the summer of 1932, they didn’t have spring break either, but that summer a young man got his first taste of Ozark paddling.
Neil Compton and a friend loaded up an old Chevy with a few days’ worth of supplies stored in lard cans and bushel baskets, as well as folding canvas cots. They drove what were at the time mostly gravel roads. Arriving at a river in Arkansas, they purchased a new wooden johnboat for $5. Twenty feet long, the young man remembered it being “heavy as lead.”
They also had two homemade paddles, a long hickory pole, and of course the classic “armstrong motor,” which goes as as fast and as far as your arms can take you.
That trip was Compton’s introduction to the Buffalo River in Arkansas, one of the finest floats in the country. He and a friend floated and fished several days, before taking out at Dillard’s Ferry, where that Chevy waited.
“At the end we were tired, cross, sore and sunburned, and bereft of any ambition to repeat such a journey,” he wrote.
Fast forward a decade. Memories of the sunburn and sore muscles have faded, but not of the trip. Compton was stationed at Koli Point, on Guadalcanal, where, he later wrote, his thoughts would return to the Ozarks. Compton survived the war, and in April of 1946, with his wife and young son in tow, returned to the region, which he described as a place still of rail fences, log cabins, one-room schoolhouses and little country stores, not to mention redbuds, dogwoods and flowing rivers.
They arrived at Boxley Valley, headwaters of the Buffalo ... “to me it was fulfillment of those dreams of homecoming during the long months on Guadalcanal,” Compton wrote.
(By the way, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the men who fought in that war led conservation battles in the Ozarks decades later; their long years in Europe and the Pacific whetting their appetite and appreciation for home.)
Fast forward again. It’s now 1962. Conservationists meeting on the campus of the University of Arkansas chose Compton as president of their fledgling organization. The group called itself the Ozark Society, and one week later, Compton typed a letter to U.S. Sen. William Fulbright, an Arkansas Democrat, signaling the group’s intention to take up the cause of preservation for the Buffalo River.
“It is throughout its entire length spectacular and beautiful,” Compton wrote to Fulbright.
Over the next 10 years, he led the fight to save the Buffalo from dams and development, and in 1972 — 40 years after that first trip — it became the the nation’s first national river.
Today, tourism on that river generates more than $60 million annually and supports nearly 1,000 jobs. The organization that Compton first led, the Ozark Society, led the way on protecting other Ozarks rivers from dams, saving wilderness and more.
Not a bad return on a $5 johnboat investment.To me, the lesson is clear: Get out this week. Get on our rivers. Get on our trails. Make a circuit of Ozark trout parks. Spend the week riding the Katy.
You may just be launching the region’s — and maybe the nation’s — next great conservation leader and movement.
