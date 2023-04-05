I’d say about 50% of the county — because they don’t have a weekly paper like we used to have — don’t know about it,” the caller told me.
The man was angry, and desperate.
He lived several counties to the south and east of Joplin, beyond the farthest border of our circulation area, but had read my tributes to Ozarks rivers over the years, and didn’t know where else to turn.
He laid out for me his concerns with a business, its waste disposal practices, what he had personally witnessed, and the impact it was likely having on surface and ground water. He had contacted regulators but concluded they weren’t interested or were powerless to help
He wanted to get the word out, believing that if residents learned about it, it would stop. But at nearly 150 miles away it wasn’t practical for us, so I referred him to some larger state papers that might be interested, but honestly, felt like I was pawning him off.
I have written before about the vital role of community newspapers, and what is lost each time a paper closes.
A study in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management clarifies even further what’s at stake. It found there are dramatic environmental and health consequences for a community when it loses its paper.
“Can media coverage of pollution, or threat of coverage thereof, contribute in making firms accountable for their environmental performance?” asked the author, Pamela Campa, in the 2018 article.
“Answering this question if of great importance.”
Now at the Stockholm School of Economics, Campa used an EPA database about toxic releases and data about newspapers to run the numbers, and concluded: “Press coverage and geographical proximity to local newspapers headquarters affects firms legal toxic emissions.”
She noted that polluters may not be responding directly to newspaper articles, but to pressure from consumers, employees, investors and others once they learn about the discharges and emissions from reports in the newspaper.
She also found that when newspapers report on the emissions of certain manufacturers, “these reduce their emissions by 29% with respect to those plants that were not covered.”
Campa’s is the latest in a growing body of academic studies that demonstrate negative repercussions when communities lose their papers.
A study in the journal Urban Affairs found a correlation between staffing levels at newspapers and the number of candidates who run for mayor. “ When local government officials are subjected to regular public scrutiny by newspapers, citizens are better able to hold them accountable, leading to emergence of challenger candidates, more competitive local elections and a more engaged citizenry that turns out to vote.”
A Brookings Institution report found communities without a newspaper are not as financially healthy, either. The study, “Financing dies in darkness: The impact of newspaper closures on public finance,” concluded: “When local newspapers aren’t there to hold governments accountable, we see costs increase due to a lack of scrutiny over local deals,” according to Paul Gao, a finance professor at Notre Dame and lead author.
And a report in the Journal of Communication found that as local newspapers decline, communities become increasingly partisan. One of the authors of that study told me: “Local news helps reinforce a local identity that cuts across partisanship.”
Between 2005 and 2021, more than 2,200 newspapers closed in this country, creating what are called news deserts, and we’re seeing the costs of that now across the country.
Campa wrote: “The findings in this paper suggest that these trends (the demise of papers and the rise of the Internet) could decrease residents’ information about local plants’ environmental performance, ultimately removing the incentives for many firms to control toxic emissions that are detrimental to human health.”
I wasn’t able to help that caller, but I jotted the man’s comments down during our conversation, and from the notes I took that quote and filed it away in the computer.
His remark has haunted me ever since.
I have said before that if we want to be a community, we need to support a community newspaper; if we want to be a healthy community, we need a healthy community newspaper.
