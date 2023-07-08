Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.