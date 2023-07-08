It’s no secret that this has been a rough time for newspapers.
How rough?
Last year, The New York Times noted that “Over 360 newspapers in the United States have gone out of business since just before the start of the pandemic, according to a new report from Northwestern University’s journalism school. ... The closures have perpetuated the problem of so-called news deserts — places with limited access to local news,” the report said. Over one-fifth of Americans now live in such a place, or in a place that is at risk of becoming one. Overall, 2,500 newspapers in the United States — a quarter of them — have closed since 2005. The country is set up to lose one-third of its newspapers by 2025. And in many places, the surviving local media outlets have made major cuts to staff and circulation.”
Reasons are many, having to do with loss of advertising revenue, primarily, and changing reader habits.
On the revenue side, according to one analysis, between 2002 and 2020 newspaper revenue dropped more than 50% nationwide. Much of that advertising has gone online. But as I tell readers, those online companies are not sending anybody to your city council meetings, or covering Main Street developments, or staffing your high school games or board meetings.
The late John S. Carroll, editor of the Los Angeles Times for five years, said: “ Google and Yahoo! aren’t those people putting reporters on the street in any number.”
And if you’re expecting bloggers to do that, you will be disappointed. Studies show they don’t.
That’s still our role.
With the emergence — and to my mind dangerous overreliance — on social media, reading habits shifted.
Because of the proliferation of social media, communities more than ever need a resource where they can turn for fact-based news.
They also need a community newspaper to remind them of what they have in common — our neighbors, our schools, our streets — and to unite people to address these challenges.
That’s us too.
But these and other trends necessitate sometimes tough changes on the ground as newspapers find their path forward with smaller staffs and fewer resources, the Globe included.
That’s why we are announcing some changes to our online papers, called our e-papers, beginning this weekend.
In order to reallocate resources in a way that best serves readers, we will be discontinuing the Sunday e-paper effective this weekend, and printing a smaller Monday e-paper, which will allow us to concentrate more resources on news gathering and story coverage.
But don’t worry, all of the things that we always covered on weekends, including events, games and breaking news, will still be online at joplinglobe.com, just not in the e-paper format. In fact, by moving resources from page design and into news coverage, we will be able to provide additional content.
Readers will see no change to their printed papers Tuesday through Saturday.
This spring, the journal “History Today” examined what the loss of newspapers may mean for historians tomorrow. One historian wrote: “The loss of the physical newspaper is significant to the historian because of the local newspaper’s physical legacy is that most often accessed by both professional and amateur historians. ... The loss of the printed local newspaper has robbed historians of many crucial opportunities to learn about their communities, the mechanisms of democracy and the changing character of any given locality.”
Another study found that as newspapers decline, so does civic engagement — everything from interaction with local officials to joining PTAs and neighborhood watch groups to involvement in community groups such as the American Legion and Lions Club.
We are working hard to keep a smaller newspaper a thriving newspaper, because we believe a thriving community needs a thriving community newspaper, and now more than ever.
