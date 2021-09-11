The antidote to 150 years of shoddy history that poked its warped head out again last week can be found in one book: “Grant.” And in an interview the Union general gave to a Missouri newspaper in 1866.
Former President Donald Trump wrote last week that Robert E. Lee was “perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together.”
Ulysses Grant knew otherwise, writes author Ron Chernow, as riots, murder and terrorism erupted throughout the South after the Civil War, including Memphis in 1866, to crush and disenfranchise newly freed Black people.
“Lee is behaving badly,” Grant told the Missouri Democrat. “He is conducting himself very differently from what I had reason, from what he said at the time of the surrender, to suppose he would. No man (in) the South is capable of exercising a tenth part of the influence for good that he is, but instead of using it, he is setting an example of forced acquiescence so grudging and pernicious in its effect as to be hardly realized.”
Grant viewed it as a betrayal. And not Lee’s first.
Upset by last week’s removal of a statue of Lee in Richmond, Trump claimed American culture is being gutted by the “radical left,” and that had we a Lee today, things would have ended differently in Afghanistan. Trump claimed, “Robert E. Lee is considered by many generals to be the greatest strategist of them all.”
Grant, who captured three Southern armies during the war — one of them being Lee’s — knew better, and considered Lee overrated, writing at one point, “I could never see in his achievements what justifies his reputation. The illusion that nothing but heavy odds beat him will not stand the ultimate light of history.”
William Tecumseh Sherman compared Grant and Lee, and noted that Grant had the better understanding of war, and Chernow writes that while Lee could remain “tightly focused on the battle at hand,” he had no long-term strategy for winning the war. Grant did.
All assessments of Lee must begin with an examination of not just how he fought, but for what he fought. Trump claimed Lee fought “because of his great love of Virginia.” States’ rights is a post-war veneer created to disguise an ugly truth; the war was about slavery, and the right to own, beat and trade enslaved people is what Virginia was after. In fact, Lee’s top general, James Longstreet, said after the war, as “Lost Cause” revisionism took hold, “I never heard of any other cause of the quarrel than slavery.”
While Lee lost the war at Gettysburg, Grant won it at Vicksburg. It was Grant’s (later Sherman’s) Army of the Tennessee that split the Confederacy east and west, then marched across it “Old Testament” style, as historian Bruce Catton wrote: column of smoke by day, pillar of fire by night.
Had Lee pulled out of Richmond in ’65 to link up with Joseph Johnston’s other Confederate Army, they still would have been no match for the Midwestern “machine” — Grant’s word — that was his old Army of the Tennessee. “Sherman would have undoubtedly given the combined forces of Lee and Johnston a severe drubbing,” wrote historian Steven Woodworth.
There is in Trump’s statement no recognition or understanding that Lee was a traitor, a word whose etymology means to “hand over,” and may have originally been used to describe Judas Iscariot. But that’s how Abraham Lincoln viewed Confederate leaders: Approached by Southern representatives attempting to negotiate for peace in the later part of the war, Chernow wrote that they were “taken aback” by the uncompromising Lincoln.
“Mr. President, if we understand you correctly, you think that we of the Confederacy have committed treason, that we are traitors ...”
“Yes,” Lincoln told them, “You have stated the proposition better than I.”
There’s a final sad lesson in “Grant” about betrayal.
While Chernow portrays his subject as heroic, the biography doesn’t shy away from the failures in Grant’s personal, military and political battles, including with what Chernow calls “the largest wave of domestic terrorism in American history” after the Civil War.
Grant was famous during the war for his bulldog tenacity and for such declarations as, “No terms except an unconditional and immediate surrender,” and “I plan to fight it out on this line if it takes all summer.” In warfare, Grant was “not a retreating man,” as Lee said of him, no doubt recalling how Grant turned into him after Wilderness.
Yet, during a key political fight after the Civil War, Grant, in his own words, “yielded,” betraying Mississippi for political gain.
Warned that Republicans would lose Ohio elections, including that of governor, if he persisted in federal action to protect the newly freed slaves in Mississippi, Grant chose Ohio. Chernow writes: “Grant decided it was more important to retain Ohio than save Mississippi.”
Grant later said: “I should not have yielded. ... It was duty on one side and party obligation on the other. Between the two I hesitated, but finally yielded to what I believe was my party obligation.”
AnDy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
