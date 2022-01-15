“Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die.”
Following the Jan. 6 anniversary, readers — via emails, letters and telephone calls — told me they disagreed with the word “insurrection” to describe that attack. I invited one reader, Derek Snyder, to make his case on these pages.
Some suggested “riot” and “protest” but the former — according to Webster’s, “a tumultuous disturbance of the public peace by three or more persons assembled together and acting with a common intent” — doesn’t convey the political objective of the attack, which was subverting an election. The latter, “protest,” lacks the gravitas to convey both the violence and purpose of the attack, and was rejected even by some who attacked the Capitol.
On Jan. 5, 2021, an FBI office in Virginia issued this internal warning about what was coming the next day: “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.’”
“War,” by the way, is the characterization of some on the other side of the attack that day, including U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who described Jan. 6 as a “medieval battlefield.” He also said, “These people were intent on overthrowing the government.”
His latter comment is telling, and supports the conclusion that “insurrection” is the right term.
Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as: “A usually violent event to take control of a government.” Note that it doesn’t say “armed.” Oxford defines it as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” The Cambridge dictionary says an insurrection is an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.
The consensus is two conditions are needed: Violence, and an attempt to overthrow or take control of government.
Most who went to the Capitol did so hoping to subvert a legal election and keep Donald Trump in power. As of Thursday, 11 people have been charged with “seditious conspiracy” and at least 275 have been charged with “corruptly obstructing, influencing or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so,” meaning they were hoping to intimidate Congress into rejecting the Electoral College vote. Not everyone who went to the Capitol wanting to stop the election process participated in the violence, but of the 725 people charged to date (with more charges coming), 235 have been charged with assaulting officers and/or the media, resisting arrest or impeding officers.
Some have argued that because no one has been charged with “insurrection,” we shouldn’t use that word. By that logic, we couldn’t call it a “riot,” “protest” or “coup.” By that logic, we’d have to call it an “assault” intended to “obstruct” the legal election. In short: “insurrection.”
What’s more, the former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia who first oversaw Capitol riot cases believed some should be charged with sedition.
“... the facts do support those charges,” Michael Sherwin (a Trump appointee) told “60 Minutes.” “And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”
Sherwin said of many involved in the attack: “They breached the Capitol with the intent, the goal to obstruct official proceedings, the counts, the Electoral College count.”
By his characterization, we satisfy the two conditions needed for “insurrection,” it being a “violent event to take control of a government.”
Nor is he the only former federal prosecutor who believes that. Chris Christie deliberately uses “insurrection” in his latest book, going even further, claiming Trump is “personally responsible” for “incitement.”
I got more pushback on the anniversary of the attack for the use of “insurrection” than I got after the attack itself, as the media are being blamed for hyping up what happened that day. But in the aftermath of Jan. 6, many Republicans branded it an insurrection, including former President George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and a number of others.
There is another who used the word: Michael van der Veen, the attorney who represented Trump during the second impeachment trial on the charge of “incitement to insurrection,” said during that trial: “The question before us is not whether there was a violent insurrection of the Capitol. On that point, everyone agrees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.