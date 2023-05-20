“Pickles” is safe. So is “Zits.” And please, no calls about “Prince Valiant.” Our hero survives.
We are making some changes to our daily and Sunday comics and puzzle lineup, which readers will notice beginning today, but all the old standards are safe.
You might remember that about three years ago we surveyed readers for their favorite and least favorite comics. We had nearly 500 responses, and we dropped a handful that were not popular, including “Nancy” “Get Fuzzy” and “Wallace the Brave.”
In their place, we added a few others, and last year we created a Weekend Comics and Puzzle Book in a tab format with room for advertising.
But times being what they are for newspapers, we have had to scale things back a bit, and so we are returning to the four-page broadsheet comic format we used for many years.
We also are cutting some of the comics we added a few years ago, such as “Big Nate,” “Pooch Cafe” and “The Argyle Sweater,” which replaced “Dilbert” earlier this year.
Some of the puzzles that were in the weekend book also have been canceled, including “7 Little Words” and “Play4,” but not all. Reagle Crosswood will continue, but it will now appear in the Wednesday paper.
Don’t despair, though. Dozens more comics, including many old standards such as “Popeye,” “Mary Worth,” “Gasoline Alley,” “Dick Tracy.” “The Amazing Spiderman” and “Mallard Fillmore” can be found online, at joplinglobe.com, as can many more puzzles and games — and all of it free to subscribers. Just click on the tab that says “Comics and more.”
Three of the comics that will no longer appear in print — “Rhymes with Orange,” “Bizarro” and “Broom Hilda” — will still be available online.
Readers should know that syndicated comics can be expensive, and as we look for ways to run efficiently, cost is something we have to consider. A single comic can cost us thousands of dollars a year, depending on the comic and how often we use it. So even a half-dozen comics fewer over the course of a year saves thousands of dollars.
And, of course, those comics with a Joplin connection will be available.
As a young reporter, I once got the chance to interview Mort Walker about his experiences at Neosho’s Camp Crowder during World War II and how they shaped the comic strip he created, “Beetle Bailey.”
Walker told me that Camp Crowder was his first experience of a U.S. Army camp. He said he was 19 years old when he arrived at the hastily constructed base south of Joplin in 1943.
He also told me he was here long enough to experience a Southwest Missouri flood and later was assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, which he said the soldiers called “Pneumonia Gulch.”
Those waterlogged memories were dredged up when he needed a name for his fictitious Army base.
“That is the reason I named the camp ‘Camp Swampy,’” he told me.
As for “Blondie,” in 1946, the Globe reported that Joplin had been chosen as the hometown of the Bumsteads — Dagwood, Blondie and their children. Their hometown was revealed in an interview given to national magazine that summer. The comic was created by Chic Young.
“That Young has selected Joplin as a typical American hometown in the number one comic strip of the world is indeed a compliment to this community,” the editors opined.
Joplin residents jumped into the act, with the YMCA creating a fictional scholarship for the Bumstead’s son, Alexander, for example, and Joplin scouts naming him an honorary member.
In the world of comic characters, things don’t have to change. After 70 years, “Beetle Bailey” is still in the U.S. Army, and “Blondie” who is 92 years old, has not aged nor Dagwood grown fat from eating those gigantic sandwiches. The kids in “Family Circus” have never grown up.
But in the real world change is inevitable, and comes to newspapers too.
