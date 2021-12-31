The best books blindside you. They sneak up on you and knock you off your rock. They change the way you see the world. Afterward, your world is never the same and you wonder if all the other rocks you staked your claim on are just as easily upended.
Mark Twain blindsided me. As a kid, I read a collection of his short stories. Like Jacob Blivins, I was educated in the ways of good little boys — don’t play hooky, never skip Sunday school and never give hot pennies to the organ-grinder’s monkey. In Twain’s world, “good little boys” like Blivens get blown to smithereens by nitroglycerin despite their virtue. “Bad little boys” who break rules prosper “by all manner of cheating and rascality,” and when they skip Sunday school to go to fishing, they don’t drown or get struck by lighting. Indeed, Twain said they get the charmed life.
I don’t think I’d have been the worse for it if I had skipped a little more school and fished a little (or a lot) more often.
Harper Lee blindsided me. I picked up a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird” out of boredom. Childhoods spent on my grandparent’s Kansas farm were all outdoors — hunting, building forts from square bales of hay, filling up a stock tank for use as a swimming pool. Then my grandparents got older and moved into town, and that’s the last time I saw that farm. In town, the older generation sat around the dining room table dropping names and swapping stories I didn’t care about, so I grabbed Lee’s book from a shelf. No Sunday School lesson was better that this.
David knocked me off my rock, too. College is where I discovered the Psalms, another serendipitous find borne out of boredom. My future wife worked as the music minister at the Catholic Student Center, where I frequently found myself hanging out, and not because I was virtuous, but because she was there. During one of those waits I opened up a book on the Psalms. These were fearless, honest conversations with God that changed my understanding of humanity’s (and my) relationship with the creator.
Edward O. Wilson is another who blindsided me with his book “The Diversity of Life.”
Wilson, who died this week, wrote it 30 years ago, arguing passionately, persuasively for protecting diversity, warning us of the danger of recklessly throwing away species before we understand their role in the ecosystem, before we understand their benefits to humanity, or in many cases, before we have even given them names.
The real value in a forest or a grassland might not be in its acres of timber that can be cut or its minerals that can be extracted, but in the genes of all those plants and animals that evolved over eons.
Like a species of rosy periwinkle found on Madagascar.
“An inconspicuous plant with a pink five-petaled flower, it produces two alkaloids, vinblastine and vincristine, that cure most victims of two of the deadliest of cancers, Hodgkin’s disease, mostly afflicting young adults, and lymphotic leukemia, which used to be a virtual death sentence for children. ... Five other species of periwinkles occur on Madagascar. One ... is approaching extinction as the last of its natural habitat ... is cleared for agriculture.”
Or a species of maize in Mexico that shows resistance to disease and was down to its last 25 acres.
Wilson wrote: “It is fashionable in some quarters to wave aside the small and obscure, the bugs and weeds, forgetting that an obscure moth from Latin America saved Australia’s pastureland from overgrowth by cactus ... that the bark of the Pacific yew offers hope for victims of ovarian and breast cancer, that a chemical from the saliva of leeches dissolves blood clots during surgery ...”
Wilson wrote: “If dwindling wildlands were mined for genetic material rather than destroyed for a few more boardfeet of lumber and acreage of farmland, their economic yield will be vastly greater over time.”
Wilson’s wasn’t a challenge just for the developing world, but ours as well, where more than 99% of tallgrass prairie in Missouri has been lost, where 70% of mussels in Midwest rivers are gone or going, and where one-fourth of all bat species in the Ozarks are at risk of extinction. I could go on.
Today, according to the American Fisheries Society, 39% of all fish species in North America are disappearing at a rate that concerns conservationists and anglers, including this one, who, like Twain’s “bad little boy,” preferred fishing to Sunday School, despite the threat of drowning.
Wilson wrote, “These vanishing remnants of Earth’s biodiversity test the reach and quality of human morality.”
To quote David: “The Earth is the Lord’s and all it holds.”
