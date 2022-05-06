It was just days before Christmas, the first one after our oldest son was born, that I received a yellow cardboard tube in the mail.
Inside was a rolled-up copy of the Milwaukee Sentinel.
It seems my older brother and I, both young kids at the time, had started a serious house fire. Dad had paintbrushes soaking in a coffee can filled with gasoline on a workbench in the basement. Somehow we dumped it, or spilled it. Gas ran over and hit the pilot light on a hot water heater in a corner of that room.
We would have been seriously injured, or worse, except thatMom ran downstairs and plucked us both out of the flames, risking her life to save ours.
It was front-page news, of course. “Mom saves tots ...”
Many years later, a new father myself, Mom sent me a copy of that front page without a note. She didn’t have to include a note because I understood the message — the messages — right away: Your children won’t be perfect (They aren’t). Love them and protect them (I do). Being a parent will be at times a hair-raising ride (It was). And finally, a warning that what goes around comes around (It does).
I only learned years later that Mom had received an award from Pabst Blue Ribbon, “for saving a life from fire,” and that she was also to be honored during a ceremony by the mayor of Milwaukee, except, she later admitted, she was too embarrassed to go.
Today, nearly four years after Mom died, I treasure that award from Pabst, now nearly 60 years old, with other important mementos, that we divvied up after she died. I have the crucifix they kept in their home as a reminder of the faith Mom and Dad passed on to us and the fact that they prayed the rosary for their kids every night of their lives.
People used to joke: Which one of you kids was it that drove your parents to their knees? All six of us. She prayed it up until Dad died, but after that said she found it hard to pray it alone, after 58 years of doing it together.
I also have Dad’s old red Coleman “Sunshine of the Night” lantern that traveled with us on many a campout, a reminder of the gift of nature and the outdoor life that he shared with us. I sent it to Coleman after Dad died, with a note asking if they could repair it. They did and sent it back, and while I don’t take it camping with me, I still light it up once in a while.
Mom should get credit, too, for my love of nature and the outdoor life. Somewhere in shoeboxes of old photos and canisters of old 8 millimeter films are images of Mom, approaching if not already eight months pregnant, joining us on a summer campout in the Black Hills, cooking over a Coleman stove. My sister was born before the summer was out, and looking back, Mom had to be miserable, given that our campouts had only two settings: monsoon or Sahara. Yet she went. Again and again.
Nor did she fuss when we came home muddy, our clothes ripped because we’d spent the day romping the countryside after moving to Kansas, wandering up and down a nearby river and wiping catfish blood on who knows how many shirts and pairs of jeans. I can tell you that mom patched many a pair of those jeans.
She patched more than that, too.
I didn’t especially get along with school, junior high being the worst of it, and one morning she let it slip that she was going to Topeka to go shopping. That was an all-day event, given the drive, and I left home for Sts. Peter and Paul just as normal but hid out in an orchard until I was sure the coast was clear, then went home. I was in the basement when I heard her come back in the house an hour or so later. Turns out, she hadn’t gone to Topeka, but had just been running errands in town. I expected the worst, but she never raised her voice, and instead just sat down on the couch with me and talked awhile about why I hated school.
In high school, she plucked us from the flames again.
It seems there was some disturbance, loud cars and loud music in the neighborhood in the middle of the night. Dad was angry because it was keeping them up, and told Mom he was going to call police.
“Better not, Dale,” she told him, “It might be one of ours.”
Years later, she liked to tell that story. Then she’d laugh.
Mom had a lot of tricks up her sleeve, like planting roses and cactus around the basement windows. By the time my brother and I were old enough to sneak out, there was no way we were going to risk crawling through that nest of spines and thorns unless it was dire.
I also think it was Mom’s idea to keep moving the large coffee table in our living room. Every night when they went to bed, if one of the kids was out, they would move it to a new spot in the living room. If you came in after hours, afraid to turn on the lights because it might wake them, expecting the coffee table to be in its normal spot, you’d find yourself banging your shins on it and let our a yelp, or trip over it, because they had moved it to where you weren’t expecting it. They would wake up, make a note of the time, and you spent the rest of the night knowing you were busted.
Today, on behalf of all mothers who have outsmarted us, who have patched us up both body and soul, and who have plucked us from fires of all kinds, happy Mother’s Day!
If Mom were alive, I’d tell her this: one Mother’s Day a year isn’t nearly enough.
The last time I saw my mom, it was a good day. I had picked her up at the nursing home, and we went to the Vista Drive-In in Manhattan, where our family had eaten after many a campout at the nearby lake. We loaded up on ice cream. We drove to my sister’s house and spent the afternoon sitting on a sofa, just talking and laughing until she was tired.
She died not long afterward, leaving a hole that can never be patched.
Andy Ostmeyer is editor of The Joplin Globe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.