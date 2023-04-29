Democracy is winning.
Democracy is losing.
April elections prove both.
The argument for winning: Local races and ballot questions are often decided each year by one vote, refuting the cynicism that says individual voters don’t matter and their one vote isn’t important.
The argument for losing: Low turnout, sometimes in the single digits, is common in spring elections. Two years ago, La Russell, a town of about 120 people, had an important question on the ballot — whether the community should annex itself to the nearby Avilla Fire Department. Also on the ballot were two seats on the La Russell board of trustees. No one voted. Not even the candidates. Had even one person voted they would have decided the question and the community leaders.
The latter — democracy losing — is on my mind these days, in part because of the critical role newspapers play maintaining democracy, and what we’re learning about the decline of democracy paralleling the decline of newspapers.
I finally had a chance to sit down and read a 2019 study in Urban Affairs Review titled, “Political Consequences of the Endangered Local Watchdog: Newspaper Decline and Mayoral Elections in the United States.” It’s another in a growing (and depressing) body of academic studies documenting what happens when communities lose newspapers, or in this case reduce staff.
The “decline of local newspapers has serious consequences for democracy,” noted the authors, Meghan Rubado and Jay Jennings.
After examining 11 California newspapers and 20 years of local elections, they found:
• “There is a positive and significant relationship between staffing level and the number of candidates in the mayoral race. Thus, as newspaper staffing levels decline so do the number of candidates running for mayor.”
• “When cities are served by newspapers with higher staffing levels, mayoral race winners take a smaller share of the overall vote — indicating increased competition levels.”
• “We also find suggestive evidence that lower (newspaper) staffing levels are associated with lower voter turnout,” and “ ... a one-unit increase in staffing levels is associated with a roughly 6% increase in turnout on average, when other variables are held at typical values.”
“The data presented here demonstrate that deep staffing cuts to newspapers observed in recent years are associated with serious political consequences ... when local government officials are subjected to regular public scrutiny by newspapers, citizens are better able to hold them accountable, leading to emergence of challenger candidates, more competitive local elections, and a more engaged citizenry that turns out to vote.”
Can alternative forms of media fill the role of local reporters who go to city council meetings and talk regularly with city officials, city workers and other stakeholders? The authors concluded they can’t, and won’t.
I have written before about the decline in newspapers and the studies that lay out the downside for the community when that happens. Many studies have compared communities before and after newspaper closings. (Between 2005 and 2021, more than 2,200 newspapers closed in this country.) Others, like this study, examine what happens when newspapers are diminished.
A few weeks ago I relayed the results of a study in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management done by Pamela Campa, now at the Stockholm School of Economics, who used an EPA database about toxic releases and data about newspapers to conclude that cities with newspapers are cleaner, and that when newspapers report on the emissions of certain manufacturers, “these reduce their emissions by 29% with respect to those plants that were not covered.”
Soon after that, I got an email directing me to a second study: “Green dies in darkness? Environmental externalities of newspaper closures.” It was done by Michigan professors who found that newspapers play a critical role in helping communities reduce pollution, whether that’s exposing a crisis and getting government to take ownership of it, as happened in Flint, Michigan, or mobilizing local citizens to help reduce emissions.
“ We found that plants in newspaper-closing counties increase their toxic releases by 15% in the post-closure period. ... This increase is not due to an increase in production but rather to plants becoming less effective in reducing pollutants during production. We document that newspaper closure affects plants’ toxic releases by reducing the information flow to readers who care about the environment.”
Interestingly — ominously — they, too, found that online media don’t fill in the gap.
A thriving community needs a thriving community newspaper.
None of this surprises. Alexis De Tocqueville made similar observations nearly two centuries ago:
“When men are no longer united among themselves by firm and lasting ties, it is impossible to obtain the cooperation of any great number of them unless you can persuade every man whose help you require that his private interest obliges him voluntarily to unite his exertions to the exertions of all the others. This can be habitually and conveniently effected only by means of a newspaper; nothing but a newspaper can drop the same thought into a thousand minds at the same moment. ...
“Newspapers therefore become more necessary in proportion as men become more equal and individualism more to be feared. To suppose that they only serve to protect freedom would be to diminish their importance: they maintain civilization. I shall not deny that in democratic countries newspapers frequently lead the citizens to launch together into very ill-digested schemes; but if there were no newspapers there would be no common activity.”
In other words, no community!
