Want a glimpse of the future of cycling in the Midwest? Head to Windsor, a town of 2,700 people southwest of Sedalia.
Or to Ottawa, Kansas, southwest of Kansas City.
This week, that future got a little more real — actually a lot more real — when Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri would take ownership of the 144-mile Rock Island corridor between Windsor and Beaufort. The plan is to develop a second rail-to-trail that will connect with the state’s more famous Katy Trail.
Missourians have wanted this for a long time; me too. While full development of the remaining 144 miles of the Rock Island is still years and tens of millions of dollars away, when complete, the Rock Island, at nearly 190 miles, will be the fourth longest rail-to-trail conversion in the country. (The Katy at 240 miles is the longest.)
A while back I went to Windsor, where the Katy and a 47-mile stretch of the Rock Island that is already converted to trail intersect, riding both for much of the day, and exploring a town that is tying its fortunes to the hundreds of thousands of cyclists who annually ride both trails.
But before I focus on that future, I wanted to better understand the past, so this week I called Marianne Fowler, senior strategist for the Rails to Trails Conservancy. I wanted to know just what a trailbreaker the Katy became after its first section opened near Rocheport more than 30 years ago. Fowler has said: “Without the Katy Trail there would have been no national rail-trail movement.”
Was the Katy really that transformational?
Absolutely, she told me, explaining that the Katy was the first major rail-banked trail in the Midwest. Then she added: “It became a star.”
The romance of riding along the Missouri River, of crossing the state on a weeklong vacation, drew people to the Midwest from all over the country who then took back to their communities and their home states a desire for the same.
“It was our model,” she told me. “Think of all the people who came to ride and brought the idea back home with them.”
“If we had not had the Katy, it would have been a bicoastal movement,” she said of the rails-to-trails effort.
The Katy also proved the power of trails to boost the fortunes of smaller communities, like Windsor, and demonstrated that these trails could be “the economic anchors of rural America,” in Fowler’s words.
Today, there are thousands of miles of trails throughout the Midwest because of the Katy.
Scott Allen is one of those who was inspired by the Katy. He’s the other conversation I had last week. A Council Grove, Kansas, resident, he had heard about the Katy and one day 20 years ago while coming back from St. Louis stopped in Rocheport.
“The town was just packed,” he told me. “There were 400 to 500 people ... I went into the bike shop and asked a lady what was going on, and she said this was a pretty typical weekend.”
He also noticed that cars in Rocheport had Kansas tags.
“That’s why it lit my fire,” said Allen, who went on to help Kansas develop what is today its Flint Hills Trail State Park. About 90 miles of that 117-mile rail-to-trail (currently the 8th longest in the country) are done, and the long-term goal is to connect its eastern terminus to Kansas City and ultimately to the Katy/Rock Island network. The Flint Hills Trail already intersects with the 60-mile Prairie Spirit/Southwind trails at Ottawa, another community where I spent time and a good bit of money during a day of riding not long ago.
The Flint Hills Trail also connects with the 40-mile Landon, which goes to Topeka.
By the time you connect all that is going on in Missouri with all that is going on in eastern Kansas, you have a network that will exceed 700 miles, passing through or near state Capitols, college towns, Norman Rockwell communities and major American cities.
That’s what I mean by the future of cycling in the Midwest.
Eric Oberg, with the Rail-to-Trail Conservancy’s Midwest Regional Office, told me recently: “For Missouri to have the Katy Trail, which is absolutely iconic, and then to have the chance to do it again with the Rock Island Trail and have them connected, that’s unprecedented.”
The result, noted Oberg, would be an “internationally significant experience.”
Our challenge in Southwest Missouri, as it is for others, is to tie in to this movement.
It may sound crazy to some, the possibility of connecting with the Katy/Rock Island/Flint Hills network, but consider this: Springfield, Rolla, St. Joseph and many other Missouri communities, including those around the Lake of the Ozarks, have said publicly that they want to tie in to the Katy/Rock Island network and have put that into their long-term plans.
And consider the advice of Allen, a long-time trail advocate who is on the board of the Kanza Rails-Trails Conservancy. He likes to tell the naysayers and skeptics: “When I first got involved, so many people told me I was crazy ... The only idea crazier was not building this trail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.