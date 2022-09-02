I knew a place where every problem was a character flaw.
And character flaws could be corrected with a paddle.
Except, not every problem stems from a character flaw. Most don’t, I’ve learned. And not every problem can be cured with a paddle.
I thought back to this place when I read recently that Cassville schools were bringing the paddle back.
First, let’s get right on what we’re talking about with the euphemism “corporal punishment” as it used today in this country: “Students are typically hit on their buttocks with a wooden paddle, approximately 15 inches long, between two and four inches wide and one-and-a-half inch thick, with a six-inch handle at the end.”
That’s from testimony before Congress in 2010, when it looked into the matter.
So we’re talking about the intentional application of pain with a hardwood two-by-four — on a child.
Cassville officials said parents want it and asked for it to be brought back, but even that seems like a sure path to a lawsuit if someone is hurt.
When we tried to ask questions, the district went dark, said they were too busy focusing on education to discuss it.
My challenge to Cassville: Show me studies — any study, a medical study, a social science study, an education study — that says this works.
Here’s what studies say: “The vast majority of the literature shows it is an ineffective method of correcting child misbehavior. It simply doesn’t work. And it has major deleterious effects physically and mentally on these children to whom you inflict physical pain.”
That’s from a professor of pediatrics and human development testifying before Congress. “There is also no evidence that punishment leads to improved control in the classroom. The literature suggests and shows the opposite is true. Children do not develop improved moral character. They do not increase the respect for teachers. They do not develop enhanced controls. In fact, the research is very clear that the opposite is occurring.”
And this, from the president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which opposes corporal punishment: “Schools should be free from violence. Schools must engage students and not intimidate them into learning. Schools have a responsibility to model authority that is constructive, humane, and provides opportunities for growth. ... The threat of physical punishment hanging over a student’s head does not promote a climate of security, nor of learning. ... Corporal punishment is no longer tolerated in the military, prisons or mental institutions.”
But in schools? For children?
Cassville says it won’t paddle children in front of others, which is to my mind an admission that they know it is inherently degrading and humiliating.
This place I knew ... if children couldn’t concentrate or focus and got in trouble, it wasn’t because they had a developmental disorder such as ADD, or because they were anxious about going back to an abusive home. They just needed disciplined.
SMACK!
If kids couldn’t stay awake or stay on task in school, it wasn’t because they had been up all night because of strife at home, but because they just needed the application of some hickory.
SMACK!
Children didn’t suffer from depression, or dyslexia, or God knows what that hasn’t even been identified yet. If they struggled in school and checked out, it was because they simply weren’t trying hard enough
SMACK!
To be fair, schools do a much better job today recognizing the many challenges kids face. Still, this decision feels like a step backward.
The paddle can’t fix attention deficit disorder. It can’t end strife and abuse at home. But what it can do is make every one of these already difficult situations much worse for these children.
Oh, sure, a child who has felt the paddle might give immediate compliance, but only out of intimidation, only out of terror. Paddling doesn’t address the root, but it does further shame and embarrass a child, and the trade-off is a belief that school is an unwelcoming, even dangerous and violent place.
Guess who gets paddled most? Children with disabilities that cause behavioral issues. Autism, for example. Guess who else gets paddled disproportionately? Minorities. The disadvantaged.
I think back to this place I knew as a child and wonder: How much of a disservice did we do to children because deeper problems were never addressed with anything but a paddle?
How many of these children who were hit got a message that they were bad. Or weak. Or a failure. When none of this was true.
This place I knew ... I had hoped we were leaving such places in the past, where they belong. I’m not so sure now.
