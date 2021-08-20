President Joe Biden’s speech on Aug. 16 was perhaps the best presidential address I have heard since 9/11.
I acknowledge I am in a very small minority of Americans, and certainly members of the international community, in making that statement.
Biden grasped a fundamental reality in his speech. Americans do not want to be — nor are we now capable of — remaining as the world’s policeman. Many want us to continue down that long path, initiated right after World War II, but the simple fact is evident: We as a nation do not have the resolve nor the resources now to so continue.
Face it, America, we are no longer the resolute power we used to be. I would add, without resolution and staying power, deterrence will fall on deaf ears around the world.
This recognition of such a reality has been long in waiting, beginning in Vietnam and certainly ever since we leaped into the breach right after 9/11. While we have significantly strengthened our domestic resources to prevent another foreign attack, we have repeatedly failed miserably to put even a semblance of a stop to radical Islam, Chinese aggression, Russian aggression, and other external threats that continue to thwart America’s lofty goals abroad.
We have become all words but very little in terms of deterrence to prevent other nations from pursing their own goals that are highly objectionable to almost all liberal democracies.
Those anti-liberal forces continue to bide their time, knowing full well that American staying power has become much less than it has ever been since 1945. From 1945 through 1991, America spent great treasure and maintained a robust assembly of manpower, technology and financial power to prevent or at least slow down the spread of Soviet communism, whose proponents’ hopes were to spread that virulent form of economics and governing philosophy worldwide.
What Biden did not say but is very much a part of the American reality today, is that it will take almost all our treasure, political energy and top-to-bottom leadership to restore Americans faith in their own government, heal our debilitating divide, continue down the gradual path of improving the human condition just in America.
It takes a very brave man to stand and say “no more” to those clamoring for more and more from the heart and soul of America.
We now need our own Marshall Plan, particularly of the spiritual sort, but money as well, and only we can provide such to ourselves.
Perhaps this is the first time since Sept. 11, 2001, that I have wholly endorsed a president in terms of strategic grasp and resolve to pursue it. But I firmly believe that this time our president got the strategy right. As for the tactics to achieve that strategy, I leave it to pundits to endorse or disparage and continue all the caterwauling I have been hearing, from presidents all the way down to the man on the street, for 20 long years.
One last but important point is made, unequivocally.
If we don’t fix America in the coming years, we will go down in history as another failed “empire” due to our own dissolution. We can no longer wait to take on that task internally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.