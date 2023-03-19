The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Missouri was the first state to establish a Silver Haired Legislature.
But what is it? The SHL, as it is frequently called, is an organized group of senior citizen volunteers who advocate on behalf of Missouri’s older adults. Members are selected from the 10 Area Agency on Aging regions. Members must be at least 60 years old but do not need to have silver hair.
In October, SHL delegates meet at the Capitol in the House and Senate chambers for a model legislative session. Proposed bills are debated and voted upon and five priority issues selected.
The 2023 priorities are:
• No income tax on Social Security income.
• Real Estate tax relief for seniors.
• Absentee and early voting for seniors.
• Increase Medicaid asset level.
• Implement dementia-specific training in licensed long-term care facilities.
Missouri’s SHL is patterned after the Missouri General Assembly’s legislative bodies. The SHL, however, is non-partisan. It is organized and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services.
Each of the 10 Area Agencies on Aging can have 15 members consisting of three senators and 12 representatives. These SHL legislators ascertain the needs of seniors in their area. At the local delegation meetings, one priority and six alternate priorities are prepared for presentation to the Proposed Bills Committee in July. The Proposed Bills Committee narrows the statewide proposals to 24.
At the statewide fall session in Jefferson City, the SHL conducts a model legislative session. At the committee meetings, members introduce, debate and vote on the submitted docket from the Proposed Bills Committee. The four committees are health; social services; consumer affairs; and judiciary and taxation. Proposals that pass are sent to the House and Senate for further debate and votes. The top proposals are then forwarded to the Joint Session for five rounds of voting to establish the five priorities for the coming year.
Throughout the remainder of the year, SHL members work within their districts encouraging state legislators to address SHL issues by supporting and even sponsoring senior priorities and issues. SHL legislators advocate for these issues by speaking to groups interested in senior issues. Many testify in person at legislative hearings at the Capitol. Others communicate with legislators by phone or email when a specific SHL issue is being considered.
Is SHL effective? SHL has more than 60 items passed into law including creation of the Missouri Senior RX Program, Senior Services Growth and Development Program, strengthened pre-need funeral regulation, durable power of attorney to make healthcare decisions, and elder abuse law.
Who are the SHL members? They are a group of caring individuals from many walks of life including farmers, veterans, insurance adjusters, lawyers, pastors, medical personnel, VITA volunteers, election judges and even a 90-year-old world traveler from St. Louis.
SHL members serve two-year terms. There are no term limits for membership. The Area Agency on Aging holds elections at the senior centers in May. Region X Area Agency on Aging, consisting of McDonald, Newton, Jasper and Barton Counties, has SHL openings
If you are interested in becoming a member, call your Area Agency on Aging and ask to speak with the SHL Coordinator.
To learn more about the Missouri Silver Haired Legislature, go to Health.Mo.Gov/silverhaired. There you will find a map of the various Area Agencies on Aging with contact information, the 2023 SHL brochure, photos of recent SHL meetings and bylaws.
New to SHL this year is a newsletter . To subscribe go to agingahead.org/missouri-shl.
