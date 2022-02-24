“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heavens.”
— Ecclesiastes 3:1
The time is now to learn as much as is truthfully available about America’s Black history. America presents February as Black History Month, a national observance. It began as Black History Week by Carter Woodson, American historian, who said: “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”
He was self taught, and not able to attend school until age 20. He taught himself to read and write and graduated from high school in less than two years. He studied at five institutions, at home and abroad, and received his doctorate from Harvard University.
Mary McLeod Bethune said, “If we have the courage and tenacity of our forebears, who stood firm, like a rock against the lash of slavery, we shall find a way to do for our day what they did for theirs.”
Bethune, an American educator and civil rights activist, was an awesome special guest speaker at Lincoln University in Jefferson City in 1948. She said, “Invest in the human soul. Who knows, it might be a diamond in the rough.”
When you have lived history you are knowledgeable to how great have been the contributions of African Americans. Their quotes tell the stories.
The United States Postal Service printed a book, “I Have a Dream,” which gives the life of so many Americans who laid the firm foundation for America’s Black history.
Here are some additional quotes:
• Frederick Douglass: “I am for any movement, whatever is a good cause to promote, a right to assert, a chain to be broken, a burden to be removed or a wrong to be redressed.”
•Harriet Tubman (Moses of the people), the preeminent conductor of the Underground Railroad, who suffered from brutality, said, “There was one of two things I had a right to, liberty or death. If I could not have one, I would have the other, for no man should take me alive.”
• Ralph Bunche negotiated the 1949 armistice between Israel and its Arab neighbors and received the Nobel Peace Price in 1950. He said, “I have a deep-seated bias against hate and intolerance. I have a bias against racial and religious bigotry. I have a bias against war, a bias for peace. I have a bias which leads me to believe that no problem of human relations is ever insoluble.”
• James Weldon Johnson was a historian of the Harlem Renaissance and author of our Black National Anthem, which was sung at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The anthem says: “Lift every voice and sing ‘til Earth and heaven ring, ring with the harmonies of liberty. Let our rejoicing rise high as the listening skies. Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.”
My view of determination: Keep moving forward, no matter who tries to stop you.
• Katherine Johnson, American mathmetician who worked for NASA, is also a true example. She said, “We will always have STEM with us. Some things will drop out of the public eye and will go away, but there will always be science, engineering and technology. And there will always be mathematics. NASA was secure.”
