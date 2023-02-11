The month of February is always designated as Black History Month, even though that history was made during all months of the year.
Do you want to know what you are using and how many years ago it was made?
I am going to take you back through 150 years and more of the history of Black achievements and technology items and products you use today. Listed here are products used in every way of living. Without them, there would be no progress:
1872: Inventor Elijah McCoy develops a new lubricating device for steam engines, which allowed machines to remain in constant use. The device paved the way for the industrial revolution of the 20th century.
1893: Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performs world’s first successful open heart surgery. He remained an influential figure in the field until his death in 1931.
1927: Agricultural genius George Washington Carver improves the process of producing paints and stains and develops 325 different uses from cooking to printer’s ink from the peanut.
1930: Frederick M. Jones changes America’s eating habits with his invention of the first automatic refrigeration system for long-haul trucks. Later, the system was adapted to include ships and rail cars. He secured over 60 patents, including silent movie projectors to accommodate talking films and box equipment that delivered tickets and change.
1930: Physicist Lloyd Quarterman helps develop the atomic bomb and the first nuclear reactor for atomic-powered submarines.
1932: Richard Spikes develops the automatic gear shift.
1933: Chemist Perry L. Julian conducts research into a drug used to treat glaucoma, improve memory in Alzheimer’s patients and to serve as an antidote to nerve gas.
1940: Dr. Charles Drew’s experiments in blood plasma and blood storage lead to the development of the blood bank.
1944: The gas mask is invented by George Morgan. In 1933, he developed the automatic traffic light.
1949: Frederick M. Jones develops the air conditioning unit.
1970: George Carruthers, an astronomical engineer, builds the combination telescope and camera later used in space shuttle missions.
1970: Tennessee State University physicist Robert Shurney develops the wire mesh tires used on the moon buggy during the Apollo 15 mission in 1972.
There are also many African-American women who have historical accomplishments to be told that will get your attention:
1900: Madam C.J. Walker changes the looks of Black women by revolutionizing the hair care industry with her hot comb, hair-growing products, a line of cosmetics and a chain of beauty salons. She became the first self-made Black female millionaire in the country.
1986: Dr. Patricia E. Bath, an ophthamalogist, develops the Laserphaco Probe, a laser device used in cataract surgery.
1995: Humanitarian Osceola McCarty, a former washer woman, gave her life savings of $150,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi. She received the national Jefferson Award in Washington, D.C. The award was for her public service to benefit the disadvantaged.
1997: Dr. Paula R. Mahone and Dr. Karen Drake, perinatologists, help deliver the first septuplets born alive in the United States.
Betty Harris has more than 20 years of experience in scientific research and development. A pioneer in the area of explosive and nuclear weapons, she is probably best known for patenting a spot test for an explosive called TATB.
Dawn Francis invented a fertilizer to help food and plants grow larger. The molecular scientist calls her nutrient “Way to Gro,” a singular molecular compound fashioned from nontoxic all-organic components.
There are some things given less recognition — the African American stamp printed only for a short time. One contributing stamp artist is Georg Olden. He became the first Black person to design a U.S. postage stamp, “The Emancipation Proclamation, 1863-1963.”
The $20 bill with Harriet Tubman on it is still lingering. How many souls did Harriet Tubman save? Think about the differences the Underground Railroad made for many lives. The purpose of the $20 bill would be no different. It would still pay for whatever was selected, like the stamp created for the same purpose.
These are just the facts of life, not often told.
This is February, Black History Month. African Americans are alive and well and still progressing.
We are definitely proud of every invention created years ago and recognized in February and in use somewhere every month.
They are a blessing for everyone.
