My purpose in writing this column is to make known the many Black-owned businesses that were successful in East Town as well as other parts of the city.
Let us begin on North St. Louis Avenue (Route 66). The Ebony Club and Motel were where soldiers and their families had to stay because of segregation. They were not allowed in other city hotels and motels. This owner and operator was William (Billy) Reaves, assisted by his brother, Hylas Reaves. Those were my brothers.
Food and fantastic entertainment was rendered by bands.
Enter Broadway (now Langston Hughes, Route 66). You would have found many businesses.
1300 Block: Gilmore family tire shop.
1100 block was where African American newspaper, The Uplift, run by Fannie Echols, was printed.
Melissa Cuther also ran a paper called the Afro Leader, published out of her home on Kentucky Avenue.
800 Block: The Rev. M.G. Edmondson Cafe had delicious BBQ and soul food.
700 Block: Kenoly’s Grocery Store. Upstairs was a dance studio run by Edna Lowe. You could learn to tap dance and waltz at the same time.
Also in that block was the Blue Front Restaurant, run by Eddie (Buster) Berry.
600 Block: A pool hall, downstairs, and upstairs were rental apartments. It was run by Floyd Brown.
Also in that block were the Rib Shack, run by myself and my husband, William, offering special BBQ and soul food daily. I was the caterer.
After the Rib Shack, in the same location, came John Harper, Mr. and Mrs C. N. Rogers, Glenn and Jenny Caldwell, and Hackney Barber Shop. That area also was the home at one time of the African American Masonic Lodge.
On Hill Street, there was a barbershop owned by Henry Bunn, with beauticians Bessie Bunn (his wife) and Henrietta Bunn (his daughter).
In the 100 to 300 blocks of Main Street, there was Levi Brown’s and Marie Reedy’s cleaners, and a men’s clothing shop, run by the George and Leon Powell family. That was the beginning of Black-owned businesses on Main Street.
Harry Reaves (my third brother) ran the Shining Shoe Parlor. There was the Turf Tavern run by Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Alexander, and Watkins Shoe Repair, formerly Richard’s Shoe Shop. Roy Watkins learned to be a cobbler from Richard’s Shoe Shop. The owner (who was white) gave the business to Watkins, who had worked for him. You can learn more about their story at Joplin City Hall. It is a beautiful story of how they worked together.
The block was the home of the USO for African American soldiers, who couldn’t attend the white USO on Fifth Street
The area also was home to the offices of Dr. James Troutman, who saved my right hand that was closed because of a Roman candle that blew up in my hand. His office was across the street from the post office today.
Kathryn Norman had a beauty shop in the back of the building and a restaurant in the front of the building. At 100 E. Second St. was the Dixie Grill, run by Mr. and Mrs. Harry Johnson (my uncle and my aunt). Mrs. Mary Jones had rental apartments upstairs.
At 110 N. Main St. was the Negro Service Center, now the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.
Other Black business owners in Joplin included Versie Howard, a beautician and day care owner at 900 Valley St. (she had a tea room on Hill Street) and Mr. and Mrs. William DeMoss had a cafe at 1100 Hill Street, and at 100 North St. was Hicks Grocery Store.
The easiest way to show you how proud I am of the Black-owned businesses is to list some of the owners in their category. There was nothing lacking in East Town. We had everything.
Besides Dr. Troutman, another doctor, C. Williams, delivered babies.
I have already listed some business owners. Mrs. Elaine Love did income taxes. Others were miners and ran pool halls. Son Rainey ran a taxi service out of 500 School Ave., near Ewert Park. Dave Fields had a construction company.
Harry Reaves Jr. (my nephew) also had a tile and rug company in Joplin and in Kansas City. He put all the flooring in for Joplin Housing Authority.
Restaurants, besides the Dixie Grill, included Kay’s Restaurant, run by Kay Norman; Glady’s Restaurant, run by Mr. and Mrs. C.N. Rogers; and Hoagies, run by Jerry and Elaine Love.
There also were night clubs, including Reagan’s Garden, the Ebony Club and Motel, the Blue Front, as well as Turf Tavern. There was the House of Blue Lights, run by Son Rainey; and Ebony, run by Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Dial, after my brother sold it. Marion Dial was the principal of Lincoln School in Joplin.
More recent business owners include Gary “Cat” Johnson (my cousin) who had an auto sales business and restaurant.
Hackett’s Hot Wings started at High Street and Broadway and has been run by Floyd and Jacqueline Hackett for 19 years. It grew so fast it had to move and is now at 520 Main St.
Me’s Place Soul Food Kitchen, run by Melodee Colbert Kean and William Kean, is now at 1203 E. Broadway.
There is no end to the list, there were others, but space is limited.
More about the history of Black-owned businesses in Joplin can be seen at Me’s Place.
It is an awesome and true story, lived by so many. We are grateful to be so blessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.