These are words of gratitude.
“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven,” Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
This is a perfect time for remembering all of God’s abundant blessings, especially the wonderful people in our lives, near and far, who are such a blessing to know and love.
I thank the Lord for my blessings everyday, known and unknown, seen and unseen.
Let me start with being chosen as the grand marshal of the Joplin High School homecoming parade 2021, with Principal Stephen Gilbreth and now Superintendent Kerry Sachetta deciding to honor a Lincoln School graduate.
I was honored to serve and be a JET guest on television several times. One young man said, “You don’t want to miss her.” Thanks to all involved.
Kevin McClintock, then the editor of JOPLIN magazine, called and asked me about being a Woman of Distinction in 2022. An application was placed in my mailbox later that day.
I wasn’t feeling well, but Kevin made everything as easy and comfortable as possible, including the ride to Joplin High School for the front cover photo with other women. I was pleased. Thanks to all, including for extra copies of the magazine. They are all over the United States.
My latest thanks is for February’s Black history coverage in The Joplin Globe and to the editor. What an outstanding news month. Thanks for the beautiful facts of life about Black history and the African American community.
So much of that history has never been known.
You see what you had missed that was active every day. February was dedicated as Black History Month, and it is a good thing because you are introduced to such awesome things in life.
I am so proud of The Joplin Globe for printing articles that were used at several schools in California, where Black History Month was started because of a presentation by Brittany, Alicia and Neaicia Smith (my grandchildren) having stories from the newspaper.
The late editor Carol Stark had pictures of them and my great-grandson Jaylen in front of the assembly and the Globe could be seen on the blackboard.
Have you ever seen a February with so much African American news and so many articles, events, pictures and presentations in the paper?
Don’t let February go into hibernation. Let Black history continue, no matter what month it is.
Be alive and well every day and share blessings with each other. The world will be a better place to live and life will be so beautiful, no matter what the situation.
It has been a healing factor for me to have such loving contact.
As a person thinks in his heart, so that person is. Let your heart be filled with the fruits of the Holy Spirit. That’s why I feel so grateful for all of you in my life. God is good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.