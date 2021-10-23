What an honor to be asked to serve as grand marshal of Joplin High School’s Homecoming Parade after 74 years since graduating from awesome Lincoln High School in 1947 as valedictorian of the senior class.
Lincoln School in the 800 block of East Seventh Street was Joplin’s school for Blacks before integration. It opened in 1908. Joplin schools began integration in 1955, which was completed a few years later. The building was later used by the Joplin School District as an education center for special education. It closed in 1975 and was razed in 1988.
It was awesome, because everyone who attended Lincoln School credits the principal, Mr. Marion Dial, and the faculty with what the students accomplished in life, even with second-hand books from other schools.
I lived a rewarding event on Wednesday, Oct. 6, on Main Street in my hometown of Joplin. To have been accepted as a major part — grand marshal — of the parade, a 92-year-old, gracious, 1947 graduate of Lincoln, is historic for the school district and city, one of the most honorable events.
To visualize with your heart what you have seen is the “fruits of the Spirit” no matter what age, in their smiles and emotions, whatever they were doing, waving back at me with vigor. When I was going down the street in the car I saw all this happiness.
(The fruits of the Spirit are love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance.)
As we cruised along in the beautiful light blue Cadillac (my favorite color), we were living a moment that wouldn’t be forgotten.
My gratitude goes to the person who suggested getting a Lincoln School graduate for grand marshal, Dr. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, for giving my name to Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School principal, who called and asked me to represent them as grand marshal.
My gratitude also goes to Melodee Colbert-Kean, who helped me feel comfortable, and to the cautious driver of the beautiful classic car, and to my personal driver, Kimberly Weathers, who makes sure I’m present and on time wherever.
Thanks to everyone.
I feel so honored. You made my day blessed and awesome, a precious memory.
