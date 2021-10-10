Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.