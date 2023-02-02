After months of outrage, surprise, chagrin, despair or glee (depending on whose ox is being gored), it’s time to settle down, take a deep breath and add up what we’ve learned from the Great Classified Documents Scandal.
First lesson: It’s obvious that there are too many government documents stamped “Classified,” a majority of which are undeservedly so. Several members of recent administrations have told me that most of the so-stamped documents that crossed their desks contained nothing they hadn’t already read in The Washington Post that morning. For the most part, their accidental or purposeful release might prove embarrassing, but would have no impact on national security.
Second lesson: It’s equally obvious that no formal process exists for controlling the flow of paper during a presidential transition to prevent classified documents from either accidentally or on purpose ending up in boxes of papers being shipped from the White House to the home or office of a now-former president and vice president. Technically, the National Archives is in charge. But no one from the Archives is on the job when occupants of the White House flee the coop. It’s up to the president, vice president and their staff to make sure no confidential documents end up in the moving van.
Third lesson: There’s a big difference — no, a HUGE difference — between knowingly stealing hundreds of classified documents and unknowingly discovering a handful of them in your closet. And there’s no doubt about it: Joe Biden and Mike Pence are on one side of that equation, and Donald Trump is on the other.
Which, I hasten to add, is not meant to give Biden a free pass. There’s no excuse for having discovered classified documents in his Washington office last November but not revealing it until January. No excuse for waiting a couple of months before inviting a search of his Wilmington home. And no excuse for insisting this is no big deal. The White House could not have bungled its handling of this issue worse than they did.
But the truth remains: Other than the fact that classified documents are involved, there’s no comparison between the case of Trump and what happened with Biden and Pence. Last September, trying to downplay the importance of Trump’s theft of classified documents, Trump attorney Jim Trusty told a federal judge that the whole controversy amounted to nothing more than failing to return an “overdue library book.”
As is usually the case with Trump attorneys, he’s got it backward. What matters is not learning you have an “overdue library book,” but what you do about it. Biden and Pence are like the guy who forgot about checking out the book, discovered it a year or so later, and immediately returned it to the library, apologized and paid the fee. Trump’s the guy who stole the book from the library in the first place and then refused to return it when the library asked for it back.
Once discovered, Biden and Pence immediately notified the National Archives, returned the documents, and invited further searches of their property. Trump never informed the National Archives. And, once contacted by the Archives, he refused to return the documents for an entire year — until the FBI, at the request of the Archives, conducted its search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022.
The difference could not be more clear: Biden and Pence committed an error; Trump committed a crime. And both cases should be handled accordingly. Biden and Pence should get the slap on the wrist. Donald Trump should face criminal charges.
