As you may be aware, the Missouri Senate is in the midst of developing a redistricting map for our eight congressional seats in the U.S. Congress. Due to COVID-19, the state received the census data about a year later than usual, which has placed us under time pressure.
Redistricting, which means drawing maps of what geographic area is in which congressional district, is a complex task. The end result must comply with the U.S. and Missouri constitutions and federal and state law. It is, by its nature, an adversarial process with the major parties, regional entities and politicians being involved.
Missouri is a 58.9% Republican state. In 2016 we were a 55.3% Republican state. The Republicans currently control six of the eight congressional seats equating to 75% Republican representation in our congressional delegation.
Our state constitution requires that each district be “composed of contiguous territory as compact and as nearly equal and population as may be.” Both constitutions imply or expressly state the principle of one person, one vote.
The House passed the redistricting bill, HB 2117, by a majority vote of the Republican representatives with no Democrats voting for the bill. It passed out of the Senate redistricting committee 9-5, with seven Republicans for and three Republicans against. The Democrats split their votes two for and two against. Senate Bill 663 is identical to HB 2117 except for the addition of an emergency clause and it was passed by an identical result. These are solid 6-2 maps. On the floor a senate substitute for HB 2117 was offered and an amendment to convert it to what the amendment sponsor called a 7-1 map was offered and defeated by a vote of 24-8 with a majority of Republicans — 14 — voting against the amendment.
To first address an 8-0 map, St. Louis qualifies under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as a majority-minority population area with a minority population of over 50%. It cannot be constitutionally divided so as to minimize the voting power of the minorities. The Supreme Court has upheld the Voting Rights Act against several challenges. Therefore, an 8-0 map is not possible.
A 7-1 map, on its face, would increase the Republican representation in the congressional delegation to 87.5%, which is significantly higher than the 58.9% Republican vote in the last general election.
That percentage difference does not necessarily make a map gerrymandered, depending on the geographic distribution of our population.
However, in our state there is a second compact and contiguous area with a clearly defined community of interest — our largest city, Kansas City. It is not a majority-minority district, but about 23% of its population belongs to various minority groups. Kansas City, which is primarily south of the Missouri River, and its immediate neighbors is a definite long-standing “community of interest” based on social, cultural, ethnic and economic similarities and interaction. It has historically been its own district based around the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Dividing Kansas City between two or three districts would have several inappropriate results.
• First, it would lessen the ability of the people of the city to politically impact their community.
• Second, it would distribute several hundred thousand liberal urban voters into predominantly very rural districts. Republicans in those areas are not in favor of such a redistricting. Urban and rural interests and philosophies are often not compatible. Would you like to be in a district with south Kansas City? One of the 7-1 maps would do just that, running along the Kansas/Missouri line from Arkansas to Kansas City. Not only is there not a commonality of interest between the areas, there is often direct competition for resources and opposing positions on governmental policies. In a district like this, Newton or Jasper County could end up being represented by someone from southern Kansas City.
• Third, the 7-1 map could become 5-3 or even 4-4 in bad Republican election years. Each district has to have the same number of people, so if you add 100,000 Democrats to a Republican district, you will have to lose 100,000 Republicans, which will make the percentage of each party much closer. A charismatic national candidate can cause a surge in one party’s voting, thus flipping close seats to the other party.
• Fourth, those supporting a 7-1 map have talked about how unethical Illinois and other states are for gerrymandering their own conservative constituents out of representation, but immediately turn around and want to do the same thing to Missourians.
The map passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate redistricting committee is a solid 6-2 map that will survive future challenging years. I served four years in the U.S.Marine Corps defending our country. I did not serve to protect the rights and freedom of only one party’s members.
As a representative and senator, I was elected to serve all the citizens of my district and work for the betterment and interest of all Missourians.
I am a conservative Republican, but I will defend the rights of my fellow citizens to make up their own mind.
We went from 55% Republican in 2016 to 59% Republican in 2020. We did not do this by using political power to suppress or diminish the votes of those who don’t believe like we do. We did this by holding true to our beliefs, our honor and our integrity, allowing others to have differing interpretations while promoting and preserving the foundations of democracy.
