I read with interest Tom Smart’s letter (Globe, Jan. 26) about the proposed renovation of Memorial Hall. I am also a veteran and the current Commander of American Legion Post 13 here in Joplin.
I am currently the co-chairman of the city committee working to pass the bond issue to renovate Memorial Hall.
Tom is correct, the veteran’s memorials and plaques in Memorial Hall could be relocated to a park where they would still serve as a memorial to all the area veterans. However, the effort to renovate Memorial Hall is much bigger than just the memorial to our veterans.
In 1920, the veterans who started American Legion Post 13 wanted to establish a memorial to those veterans who had fought to defend our country during the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. The members of the Post advocated for the construction of the building and actively campaigned to raise the $250,000 for its construction, which they accomplished in a period of four months. They wanted a memorial for all the veterans from the area who have served and died defending our nation, but they also wanted a facility that could provide the community a venue for all kinds of activities.
Memorial Hall has successfully served both functions since its completion in 1925. As you look at the history of Memorial Hall, it has provided entertainment for the region by hosting Golden Gloves boxing, concerts, rodeos, circuses, trade shows, recreation opportunities for all members of our community, as well as events such as Breakfast with Santa and Daddy Date Night. It is also important to remember how Memorial Hall served as a shelter and a hospital after the tornado in 2011.
There are hundreds of Joplin residents who have very fond memories of attending or participating in multiple functions in Memorial Hall over the past 100 years.
The tornado in 2011 damaged or destroyed a third of our city, including many of our historical landmarks (St. John’s Regional Medical Center, Joplin High School, Irving Elementary School, to name a few). Let us not lose another important Joplin landmark.
The planned renovations and the new addition will not only continue to provide the memorial to our veterans but also provide a venue for activities that are currently not available to Joplin.
Since the closing of the Hammonds Convention Center, there is not a facility in Joplin large enough to accommodate many of the conventions and entertainment opportunities that could come to Joplin and be a true boost to our community’s economy. Many of these of events now go across the border to the casinos in Oklahoma.
We need this venue back in Joplin to allow our city staff and the Convention and Visitors Bureau to actively pursue these opportunities again.
The members of Post 13 feel that Memorial Hall is an important part of Joplin history. We will actively advocate for the preservation and renovation of Memorial Hall, as our early members did to get the hall constructed 100 years ago. Yes, the cost to renovate the Hall is well worth it. The renovated Memorial Hall will continue to be a memorial to all our region’s veterans, as it should be, but it will also restore a much-needed facility for our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.