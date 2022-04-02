The big golfing news of 1934 involved a brand-new tournament hosted at Augusta, Georgia. On March 23, 72 professionals teed up for the initial Augusta National Invitational, later to be renamed simply, “The Masters.”
Mark McCormick, in his book “The Wonderful World of Professional Golf,” states: “Construction on the course was begun in the spring of 1931 and was completed in the fall of 1932. In the meantime, the club had been formed with about 100 charter members, each of whom paid an initiation fee of $350 and annual dues of $60. A clubhouse had been built in Southern plantation style with the original Berckmans manor house at the center.
Ed Dudley (former Joplin Oak Hill pro) was chosen as the club’s first professional. Play on the course began in the fall of ’32. The only sad note was that Alister MacKenzie (chief course architect and co-designer with Bobby Jones) died shortly after the course was completed, ‘The Augusta National represented my finest opportunity and finest achievement,’” he once stated.
The tournament format was unique. According to author David Owen, in his book “The Making of the Masters,” this was the first 72-hole tournament scheduled over four consecutive days.
The golf tournament was broadcast live on nationwide radio — also a first. Augusta National also was the first to use bleachers or “observation stations.” Another novel idea was “the first to systematically rope galleries and to allow only players, caddies and outside officials inside the ropes.”
Tickets sold for $2.20 per day, practice rounds $1.10 and for the entire week $5.50. From the beginning, pimento cheese sandwiches were a staple on the course menu.
The Joplin Globe sports page reported on March 22, 1934, that two former Joplin pros played in a preliminary match one day before the Augusta National Invitational began.
The team of Bobby Jones and Ed Dudley played former Oak Hill pro Horton Smith and Paul Runyon. Smith’s team won soundly 6 and 5. Smith and Runyon shot 71s; Jones and Dudley scored identical 76s.
During the first round, Ed Dudley and another former Oak Hill pro, Ky Laffoon, were paired together with a tee time at 1:55 pm. After playing two days, Dudley shot 74/69 —143 and good for second place. The 69 was a course record. Laffoon opened with a 72. His second day of 79 consisted of a 42 on the front. His 151 two-day score was deep in the pack of competitors.
Meanwhile Horton Smith was tied for the lead after two rounds of 70/72 — 142. Smith fired another 70 on the third day and remained in the lead. On day three, Laffoon rebounded and shot an even par 72. Dudley was still in contention with a third round 71, two strokes back.
The final round Dudley shot a 74. He finished in fourth place — good for $400. Laffoon shot a 73 and was out of the money.
However, the young former pro from Oak Hill did the best. Horton Smith, “The Joplin Ghost,” won with a 284 total. He edged Craig Wood by one stroke. Smith took home $1,500 and Wood $800.
In Dawson Taylor’s book, “The Masters Golf’s Most Prestigious Tradition,” Horton Smith states, “The Augusta National course at the time was played with its present nines reversed.”
“It might be interesting to tell you my own experience in winning the Masters Tournament in 1934. Craig Wood had gotten an early start, had posted a score of 285, and then had left for the East without waiting to see whether he would win or not. So early in my round, when I was on the fourth hole, I knew that I needed a par 72 to win by one stroke, that is, provided no one else managed to come up with a sensational last round to better Wood’s score. At the 17th tee I needed one birdie in the last two holes. Fortunately, my third shot on the 17th was a short pitch. I hit it to within 12 feet of the hole on a beautifully level spot on the green and quite confidently stroked the ball in for the birdie I so badly needed.”
On his last hole Smith made the mistake of being 35 feet above the hole in two shots with a slick breaking left-to-right downhill putt. (Today, it is the unforgiving sloped No. 9 green, named Carolina Cherry).
He described his first putt and the difficulty ahead. “I was both surprised and disappointed in myself when I borrowed too much. The ball stopped above the cup from three-and-one half feet away, leaving me a fast downhill putt with a quick left-to-right break — dreaded by even the most skillful putter.
“I studied the putt, and at the moment I had one of those positive thoughts: Since the green was slippery and the break was fast, all I could do was hit the ball firmly and squarely ... So I stepped up and knocked the ball right in, to win.
“Afterward, a number of people came up to me and said, ‘You certainly were confident of that last putt on 18, weren’t you?’ Although I didn’t admit it then, I’ll say now that it was one of the longest putts I ever holed, and I am certain that it was due to my attitude and nothing else. It was the positive thought that paid off.”
Golden words to live by.
