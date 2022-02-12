The historical progression of Joplin is illustrated in the preservation of historic sites. Our one-of-a-kind landmarks provide physical touchpoints to explore and ponder. They embody our city character and provide a unique sense of place and home. We are and will be defined by the historic places we protect.
Memorial Hall is worth preserving and protecting.
The world war that culminated in November 1918 was referred to as the Great War. At the time, there was not a designated numeral following it. Most Americans believed that this war would be the last world conflict — the war that would end all future wars.
World War I was fought on a horrific scale full of unfathomable suffering and loss of human life. In the United States, approximately 116,000 soldiers died and more than 200,000 were wounded. No community was spared of the anguish. Our city was permanently scarred as well.
For the deceased and wounded, many Americans insisted that these heroic soldiers be remembered for their sacrifice. They were determined that the American “Doughboys” would never be forgotten.
Citizens united in spirit. They decided to construct utilitarian memorials to express their gratitude to the soldiers who secured their freedom. Many of these structures were multipurpose community halls. They became essential social gathering spaces for the living.
The American Legion played an integral role in promoting the construction of memorial halls throughout the country. Additional voices were heard from other veteran organizations and women. The historic passage of the 19th Amendment empowered women to speak up and they did. They, too, carried the crushing, heart-wrenching emotional burden that their sons, husbands, brothers, uncles and grandfathers were never coming home again.
The 1920s were known as the golden age for building memorial halls. No two were alike. Each one was unique, reflecting the community it served. The building materials and architectural designs were distinctive as well. However, there was a common ground, as they all served as war memorials and an everlasting tribute to all veterans.
According to The Joplin Globe, city officials first began considering plans for a war memorial in November 1918. In January of 1920, the Robert S. Thurman Post of the American Legion and the Women’s Auxiliary began preliminary plans for a campaign to provide Joplin with a suitable memorial hall in honor of the men who served in the war. In a special election held in July 1923, Joplin voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal for issuing bonds to pay for the construction of Memorial Hall. The election effort was sponsored by the American Legion. Members of the Joplin City Commission approved school property at 8th Street and Joplin Avenue as the site for the new Memorial Hall.
Construction began in August 1924. The architect for the building was August C. Michaelis. His brother Alfred assisted him as an apprentice from their firm. The contract for constructing the $250,000 building was awarded to Ayteche S. Greenwell.
On Sept. 12, 1924, citizens of Joplin representing soldiers from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I participated in laying the corner stone.
Then, on a cold, drizzling day, in October 1925, Memorial Hall was officially dedicated with 2,000 area residents in attendance. The Joplin Globe stated that it was, “Built as a tribute to the sacrifices of those who served their country in time of war ... The building was dedicated as a monument to three generations of defenders of the flag.”
A bronze plaque inside echoes those words: “This building was constructed by the citizens of the City of Joplin as a memorial to all those who as members of any branch of the military or naval service of the Unites States, have given their lives and services in behalf of our country in all wars in which it has been engaged.”
Memorial Hall must respect those words, fulfill those obligations and remain at the present site. This esteemed building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, should be restored, protected and honored. Memorial Hall is a shining beacon to future generations to never forget the price of freedom.
