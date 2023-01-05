Familiar places are familiar spaces. In our chaotic, uncertain world, we cling to the familiar. Our buildings add stability and comfort to our lives. For a time, they become geographical immovable spots. Whether we actively interact with them or not, we know they are there. And just knowing that gives us balance and peace of mind.
The Pearl Brothers story is a beautiful narrative of a family business handed down from one generation to the next. These family businesses, located in both large and small communities of America, tell the story of a family entrenched in their community. Through time, they become recognized faces and steadfast voices. Their establishments are part of the essential fabric that binds our community together. Yes, they need us, but I would argue we need them more.
These home-owned businesses have their own personalities. They are unique. They offer an array of different products not found in the chain stores. Even their advertising and merchandising displays are original. These mom-and-pop stores also made a long-term commitment to stay put while others bolted to higher traffic areas. Sheer volume and additional sales were not their sole objective.
In Joplin, Pearl Brothers was a part of the commercial district’s neighborhood — a neighborhood surrounded with other home town names such as Newman, Kassab, Newton and Christman, just to name a few.
As with most commercial stores, Pearl Brothers possessed large display windows for viewing products. They harken back to the days of strolling Main Street when window shopping was a common ritual. But that window has another side. As witnesses to history, I wonder what Joe and Harold Berger observed looking through that pane of glass over seven decades of time? How Joplin changed. How America evolved.
One overlooked story of our past is the generosity from the businessmen who occupied businesses and offices located in downtown Joplin. During the “olden days” these men went to their wallets and gave back to the less fortunate. Many of them understood that our fellow man needed assistance.
Joe and Harold Berger were two of these gentlemen. They donated time and money, in most instances, quietly and anonymously.
Joe Berger was a giant in the philanthropic community. His gift of the building where the Community Clinic now resides (7th Street and Joplin Avenue) is one of the most generous gifts ever given to Joplin. He saw the need as well as the importance of providing health care to everyone. This most gracious deed will never be forgotten.
For certain, nothing is permanent in life. The address of 617 Main St. will never be the same with the loss of the Pearl Brothers store. For now, the indelible memories remain and we are grateful.
The history of Pearl Brothers is one more fascinating story in the annals of Joplin history. We thank the Berger family for contributing to this enlightening manuscript.
