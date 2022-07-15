The summer of 1954 will be remembered for the scalding heat reaching an astounding high of 122 degrees on July 14 in Pittsburg, Kansas. The searing heat lasted for 52 days, beginning in mid-June and continuing through Aug. 7. Forty-five days the mercury indicated 100 degrees or better. Over 25 of those days, the mercury broke 105 degrees. Temperature recordings were collected from daily newspaper reports from The Pittsburg Headlight.
Pittsburg led the region by suffering 11 days of 110 degrees or better. Three of those days Pittsburg received national recognition for leading the country in being the hottest spot in America.
The summer of 1954 was a result of a heavy mass of hot, dry air settling over much of the Midwest. The air’s origin was from Arizona and New Mexico. The brutal heat and extreme drought conditions continued because this broiling, arid system simply refused to budge.
The heat wave of 1954, coupled with a drought of almost three years, caused at least 83 of the 418 Kansas communities with municipal water supplies to impose some sort of restrictions on water use, according to the State Board of Health.
The shortage of water the cities and towns experienced in 1954 was largely due to the lack of wells, the scant supply of distribution facilities and an insufficient amount of surface water. The lack of wells and lack of distribution facilities were simply cases of shortsightedness, because by 1950 the consumer demand for water had increased. In 1930, water use averaged about 50 to 60 gallons per person, per day; by 1950, a resident of Kansas used a daily average of about 135 gallons of water.
The heat and drought conditions were also a burden on the pumps at the waterworks plant. The pumps worked continuously, at full capacity while consumer demand for water reached record levels. The capacity of the three deep wells was 3,390,000 gallons. Oscar Gamble, the superintendent of the Water Company, stated that Pittsburg residents were consuming 60,120,000 gallons of water during the period from July 1 through July 18. This was a daily average of 3,340,000 gallons.
By mid-July the intense heat began to take its toll on the elderly, according to Crawford County Corner Dr. W. G. Rinehart. For two days, July 14 and 15, Dr. Rinehart investigated eight deaths. The extreme heat was a contributing cause in seven of the eight fatalities.
The summer of 1954 was also a headache for the Pittsburg fire department. Fires were abundant and damages were costly. During the month of July, the fire department responded to 79 calls. They received more calls in July than any other month.
Pittsburg and Crawford County were not the only areas of Kansas that experienced harsh weather conditions. On Aug. 4, 1954, Gov. Edward Arn wired the Kansas State Drought Committee recommending that the entire state of Kansas be designated a drought emergency area.
Meanwhile, across the state line into Missouri, Joplin seemed to be a few degrees cooler. In Joplin, the height of the heat wave reached a record 113 degrees on July 14. The Empire District Electric Company set a record in electrical output reaching over 2 million kilowatt hours during a 24-hour period.
Joplin merchants were selling plastic wading pools for $2.98 and 50-gallon pools for $9.98. Swimsuits, lawn chairs and sun tan lotions were popular items on sale at Crown Drugs. Western Auto was selling ten-inch oscillating General Electrical fans for $17.95.
Crowds of people found refuge at air-conditioned movie theaters and department stores, but in the end, there was no escape from the heat.
Whether it is 1954 or 2022, hot is hot. Fall was a welcome relief in 1954. Autumn 2022 will be greatly appreciated as well.
