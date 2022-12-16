At Joplin High School, my reputation is pretty well secured by this point. I’m the “phones are bad” teacher. This week a senior graduating early gave me a gushing, emotional goodbye. Her last words before she walked out the door: “I’ll never look at my phone again without thinking of you!”
I’ll take it.
Last week, “60 Minutes” aired a segment about the more than 1,200 lawsuits that are now being brought by parents against major social media platforms. One stomach-turning portion of the piece featured a bereft mother and father whose daughter had died by suicide in her bedroom after an Instagram binge. Before you dismiss them as inattentive parents, they aren’t outliers: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows suicides in this country have increased by more than 30% since 2000, with adolescents — especially adolescent girls — being the very hardest hit.
Why isn’t anything changing about the way we approach these devices?
It’s true that no one here in Joplin has the power to make Instagram or Snapchat less toxic, but what we can do in our own community — and in our own homes — is craft an environment that is free from those influences. I have written here in the Globe on more than one occasion about the sheer futility of individual teachers prohibiting cellphone use in our classrooms. The current approach to cellphone use in the classroom is to make it the problem — the failure, really — of the teacher. This is just a repeat of what we saw from leaders from the top all the way down during the pandemic: “Let the states/cities/businesses/schools decide.” Unpopular decisions wouldn’t have to be made at the highest levels of our society. Cans can be kicked, and passive voice constructions can be used to make actively unhealthy environments appear as immutable as the law of gravity.
We are overdue for a new way of doing school. We need to ban students from having cellphones on their person on school premises and for the entire duration of the school day. I think a system that would operate like a coat check is the most reasonable/achievable/elegant solution. Student takes out a phone? “Oh, I’m sorry. You can’t have that here. Please go deposit that at the phone check in the front office.”
Problem solved.
When people finally understand what change I am advocating for, I hear one or more of a few typical rejoinders:
• “What about school shootings? I bought my son/daughter a phone so that I know that they’re safe! No one is going to take it from them!” Public education places no objective higher than the safekeeping of our students, but cellphones do not keep anyone safe. They are tools for communication. In the event of an emergency the first course of action for staff will be to ensure the safety of every student. Once an active threat is gone students can communicate their safety to their parents via school and staff phones.
• “These devices are the future! We shouldn’t be prohibiting them in public school. We should be teaching students how to use them appropriately!” Look around. How many adults are just as addicted to these devices as the youth are? My wife and I no longer own smartphones because when we did they consistently took our attention away from each other and our children. On the subject of screens, Chris Anderson, the former editor of Wired, told The New York Times in 2018, “On the scale between candy and crack cocaine, it’s closer to crack cocaine.” Teaching “moderation” is not realistic here, let alone something we are even doing for ourselves.
• “The real problem the kids are facing is vaping! I don’t think anyone is going to get cancer from looking at a phone!” Yes, I really do hear this with some frequency. I don’t doubt for a minute that vaping can be detrimental to one’s health, but the social fabric of society isn’t unraveling because of vapes. Democracy isn’t destabilizing because of vapes. And no child ever killed themselves because of bullying that they encountered through a vape.
Furthermore, such a statement reveals an ignorance of the actual scope of the damage these devices do to cognition. The research is becoming much clearer: These devices really do shorten attention spans. Our students are now habituated to a new stimulus every 15 or so seconds. On the whole, I see a dramatic decline in what texts students are capable of reading now as opposed to ten years ago. Ask any veteran teacher and they’ll tell you the same.
Believe it or not, many students and staff are actually desperate for the level of restriction that I’m calling for. The same way that an addict will beg for their drugs to be taken away, our students don’t have the strength of will that it requires. They see phones and social media as just a sad reality of their routine. Indeed, countless students have told me how angry they are to be growing up in these times, and how often they have attempted to communicate this anguish to their parents — people who did get to have a childhood free from an addictive Pandora’s box in their pocket.
At some point, people with power over the system of our public schools will have to stand up and say “Enough.” There isn’t actually any legitimate reason to prolong that moment, but there are literally millions of good reasons — living all across this country — to do it now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.