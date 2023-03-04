In a month, we will be electing three members to our Joplin Board of Education, who will then elect the board president.
Our community is also currently looking for a suitable replacement for Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, as he retires from his position as Joplin High School principal.
If you are a person who feels like a portion of your personal well-being is absolutely tied to the fate of this community’s well-being, then this is the time to make a statement about what you want your public schools to look like.
Having taught for 15 years — nine of them here at JHS — I will take the liberty of making a statement that I feel represents a view shared by many of my colleagues: We do not want partisan political inquisitors in our schools, or on our board of education. Of either kind.
I can assure you that Joplin teachers, regardless of their politics, have the best interests of their students at the forefront of their thoughts every day. The truth is that both conservative and liberal viewpoints exist in this school. They exist in every school. That’s not a problem. That’s ideal. Reaching the age of 18 having never heard a dissenting opinion cannot properly be called an education. What sort of individuals are we looking to produce through our schools? Do we want young people who have been made to be able to think for themselves, or are we simply looking to produce people who follow rules?
Any worthy debate teacher, any worthy government or law teacher, any teacher who is set on preparing this generation to take on the profoundly serious responsibilities of inheriting and maintaining this society will at some point be sufficiently familiar with their students as to reveal some of their political or even spiritual leanings on a given topic. To this day, I can still recall some of the dialogs I had with my own high school teachers. They helped me to form my views and to achieve my sense of self apart from what my parents had told me about the world, which is not to say that I wholly adopted my teachers’ viewpoints either. We define ourselves as much by what we are not as what we are. I cherish the memory of those lessons and conversations. I don’t entirely know who I would be today if not for those interactions.
That being said, no one here is teaching “CRT” (critical race theory) — whatever that is. Similarly, no one is taking books away from students. Those who would seek a position of influence on a platform of national partisan politics are bringing the national division into our own community, promoting themselves by way of hurting the rest of us. It’s aping the national theater of media horrors because one isn’t sufficiently interested in, or knowledgeable about, what is taking place here in our own community.
Such a platform would reveal a candidate’s ignorance of the problems that are real and are afflicting the people who live in this town and attend these schools every day. My colleague, Will Keczkemethy, has written here recently about the need for improved attendance, and we have both written about how thoroughly our common enterprise of education is defeated by students’ addiction to their cellphones. Those who are seeking to make our schools stronger can begin by helping us with the needs we have actually voiced.
There is broad appeal in the aphorism, “That government is best which governs least,” or the Gadsden flag, which says “Don’t tread on me,” but what would a partisan inquisition into our schools be if not a violation of those values? It’s true that small, grassroots government is best. It’s also true that Joplin school teachers are part of our local government: Your property taxes pay our salaries. Our community and our elected officials must trust that we are working as hard as we know how for this community in which we are raising our own children.
New hyperpartisan oversight isn’t only just unwanted, it’s an affront that exacerbates the already rampant problem of plummeting teacher retention.
At some point we have to restore some level of public trust in government institutions. The very best way to achieve that is to come to the aid of those who are providing the education in our community rather than putting them on the defense.
