In response to the The Globe’s “Our View” column (April 29) “Privacy pods a great tool,” I have never heard any testimonials or seen any data attesting to the positive benefits of a privacy pod. There is a tool that I have much greater faith in though: laws.
Make no mistake, the decline in the mental health of our youth is absolutely real. This is my 15th year in the classroom and I have witnessed it firsthand. But the notion that a privacy pod is a solution is absurd. I will say it: Social media is the root and cause of the decline of our national mental health — kids and adults alike. Laws that abolish social media for adults might seem like paternalism taken too far for some of us, but I defy anyone to give me even one truly defensible reason why children should have access to social media.
I didn’t have any privacy pods in my life when I was growing up. I did have actual privacy, though. When I went home each day from school, the social scene largely came to an end. I never had anxiety about conflicts and gossip that continued after hours in another digital space.
Furthermore, super powerful and immortal corporations weren’t tracking my every move and then selling that data to the highest bidder so that I would see the very most targeted advertisements that any human being has ever seen. Contemplate for a moment what an advertisement is. An advertisement is a claim that your life is lacking because you lack the product being displayed. Current estimates speculate that Americans now see between 4,000 and 10,000 ads a day.
More than that, the most pressing concern is the methods that social media uses to ensure delivery of those ads. Primarily, outrage-inducing content, true or not, is what these corporations have found to be the most addictive for social media users. As a result, we are starting to lose our grip on what is real. Adults on the left have claimed that we no longer need police. Adults on the right now claim that democracy is broken if they aren’t winning elections.
You know what young people need most in order to be mentally well? Healthy and rational adults to model themselves after. No wonder we have arrived here.
I firmly believe, though, that there is reason to still have hope. The great majority of us are centrist, civil and exhausted.
How much longer will the responsible people live in the chaos that social media creates?
Let’s begin that conversation by agreeing to spare the children.
