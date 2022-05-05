Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 845 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&