On Tuesday of this last week, the U.S. surgeon general made a formal announcement declaring that social media poses a “profound risk of harm” to children and adolescents.
The state of Montana just banned TikTok.
The state of Utah just passed a law requiring explicit parental consent for children to have any social media accounts.
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing to give million-dollar grants to school districts that restrict students’ cellphone use.
Make no mistake, I consider all of this greatly encouraging news, but the persistent temptation will be to filter this issue through the same partisan lens that too many of our initiatives are now subjected to. That would be a mistake. The toxic effect of social media on our youth is not a partisan issue.
To this point, one of the leading proponents of this sea change has been Missouri’s own Josh Hawley. A Washington Post article from January 2022 titled “Josh Hawley was Democrats’ go-to ally in the battle against Big Tech. Then came Jan. 6” details how Hawley spearheaded many bipartisan legislative initiatives to reign in the nefarious influence of social media on children, but then after the Jan. 6 debacle, Democrats considered him untouchable.
Shame on them.
Hawley’s spirit of bipartisan collaboration wasn’t complete though. His 2021 book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech” indicts “woke capitalists” and “liberal corporations.”
Shame on him.
Creating healthy information environments for children to live in isn’t only a concern for Republicans or for Democrats. This is everyone’s concern. In our current environment, making a partisan appeal will now automatically alienate a large portion of the voting public, making the possibility of meaningful change very small.
The true issue at hand has to do with what many writers are now calling the “attention economy.” Essentially, the tech corporations of this country are competing for our attention, and the competition is fierce as we each have only 24 hours a day in which it can be granted. More and more corporations are entering into the competition each year, and so the products they are making are using increasingly base appeals — of both political persuasions — to grab that attention of ours. No wonder we perceive the world as being so horrifying at the moment. In other words, the problem of partisan politics is exacerbated by Big Tech, and so Big Tech cannot be checked with partisan politics. We have to rise above the problem in order to solve it, and yet it continues to feed on itself.
In our own community I and few others are doing our best to raise awareness of these issues. At the end of April, we pitched our no-cellphone challenge to the students of Joplin High School — to go a week of school without their device. More than 170 students took the challenge and many commented on what a relief it was to be without it. Many students know it is unhealthy for them, and yet they cannot stop themselves from looking at it. The comparison that has occurred to me before is that it’s as if they were trapped in a casino (the social media apps operate on the same psychological principles as a slot machine). If even a healthy individual was trapped in a casino, it wouldn’t be terribly long before they succumbed to playing the games that entertain but have such an otherwise insidious effect. Just like it would be preposterous to hold AA meetings in a liquor store, it is equally absurd to attempt school in just such a casino.
The rule-makers in our own schools cannot wait on Washington to make the decisions for us. We need protections for the attention of our young students in their most formative years, and we need them on the first day of school in August. The bedrock of a healthy democracy is the qualities such as sociability, empathy and literacy that our public schools have the essential task of instilling in our citizenry. If Missouri teachers are going to fulfill that most vital mission of creating tomorrow’s society today, then we need administrators who will be vocal and intentional about creating school environments that are healthy for children. That can begin with limiting the access that students have to social media and cellphones.
