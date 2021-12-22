Saturday is supposed to be around 70 degrees, but that isn’t the only reason it doesn’t feel like Christmas. Some people have lost their jobs, their lives and their loved ones. Others are tired from burdening the responsibilities of multiple employees alone after staffing shortages.
People are angry, grieving and exhausted. Thousands of hardships are overwhelming thousands of people, and not everyone can distract themselves with the joys of the season.
So how do you celebrate the holidays when you aren’t feeling jolly?
While these recommendations will not solve all of your problems, it is worth a shot to try and find a way to bring yourself peace this holiday season after a long and stressful year.
If you all you need are decorations to get yourself into the Christmas spirit, go see some light displays. Joplin and surrounding areas have several options including Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Spiva Park in Joplin, and King Jack Park in Webb City. Enjoy the fresh air and a mug of hot chocolate as you stroll around and take in the twinkling lights. Drive-thru options are available at The Way of Salvation in Carthage.
Another way to lift your spirits is to give to others. If you can’t afford gifts or cash donations, and you have time, the holidays are great for helping someone else in need. The Salvation Army and Watered Gardens both serve food to local people in need. If you find joy in helping others, spend a few hours serving a hot meal to people in the community. Call The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties at 417-624-4528 or Watered Gardens at 417-623-6030 for more information about volunteer opportunities.
If you don’t have time, but still want to find a way to help your community, there are other helpful options such as donating clothing, blankets and nonperishable foods to places such as Watered Gardens, Souls Harbor, the Lafayette House, and animal shelters in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho and elsewhere.
While you get swept into the need to give to others, don’t forget to do something for yourself. Buy that thing you keep forgetting to tell people you want; it’s OK to put yourself first sometimes. Even if it’s a few candles and a good book, it’s important to take care of you.
Treating yourself can take many forms. If you aren’t willing to splurge on yourself, that’s OK. Find solace in prayer or meditation, cook and savor your favorite meal, listen to your favorite Christmas album and be present with those you care about. Go for a walk, a run, or browse through your favorite store. Don’t forget to prioritize your mental health.
While you work toward prioritizing your own needs, don’t forget to watch a Christmas movie. Various streaming services offer a wide selection of Christmas movies, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause” and many other classics. Netflix has other original holiday movies.
As you watch your favorite holiday movies, remember the joy you felt as you watched them when you were young. Even better, watch them with an important child in your life and enjoy the way their eyes light up as they see Tim Allen morph into Santa Claus, or Cindy Lou Who sing about searching for Christmas.
Acknowledge their joy, and share it with them.
Even after doing what you can to care for yourself and others, sometimes seasonal depression puts you in a funk that seems impenetrable, and that’s OK, too. Allow yourself to find comfort in your circle and talk to someone.
If that is not enough and you are really struggling, do not be afraid to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 if you need to. Be proud of yourself for finding the strength to keep going, and if it’s too much to worry about enjoying the holidays, there is always next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.