The 9/11 20th anniversary specials and a recent conversation among journalists David Brooks, Jonathan Capehart and John Yang prompted me to reconsider several issues, specifically the differences between the first two decades of the 21st century and the end of the 20th century.
Brooks commented that as a foreign correspondent in the 1990s he reported on much good news: the end of the Soviet Union, fall of the Berlin Wall, the end of apartheid, and the Oslo peace process. He saw the 1990s as a time of convergence while China liberalized, the internet grew and communications improved.
But the 21st century opened with a terrorist attack that shocked us into a new reality and a time of divergence. We soon squandered the enormous goodwill we received from around the world as we arrogantly initiated two wars, abandoning our ideals in the process. China stopped liberalizing, Russians turned to Vladimir Putin, and many became disillusioned with capitalism after the devastating 2008 recession.
The second decade was marked by the growth of nationalism and a turning away from democracy in such diverse countries as Brazil, Poland, Hungary and the United States. The greatest irony of all, says Capehart, is that while the fourth terrorist plane failed to destroy our Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001, just this year it came under siege and was ransacked by domestic terrorists, putting our democracy and members of Congress at risk while they were counting electoral ballots, as mandated by our Constitution.
How much of our current anger and frustration is caused by disillusionment after 20 years of unproductive, unwinnable wars, xenophobia and a pandemic coming in wave after wave?
We are so politically divided that we can no longer work together to keep our communities healthy. While some noisily demand small personal freedoms and laugh at children and others who request simple, public safety measures that were rarely questioned in the past, the majority of Americans are silently fuming that their health and daily freedoms have been stolen from them by the unmasked and unvaccinated.
To put the numbers in perspective, COVID-19 is currently killing more Americans in two days (over 3,000) than died on 9/11 (2,977) or in 20 years of war in Afghanistan (2,461).
I repeat — on average, every two days we are losing more people to COVID-19 than we did on 9/11.
It is no wonder that a frustrated President Joe Biden has given up trusting that local leaders will be able or allowed to take care of their communities.
So many seem to have forgotten that vaccinations have eliminated the deadly diseases of smallpox and polio (almost), and have greatly reduced a dozen more because they have been mandated or taken voluntarily for years. No one screamed about losing their constitutional rights then. Most were very thankful to be spared the deadly diseases that cut short the lives of their forebears.
We have turned from a half-century of hope and progress to two decades of frustration and anger at each other and at our elected governments. A generation ago 50% to 60% of Americans trusted their neighbors, but after 20 years of war and four years of political wedges dividing us, only 30% of us now trust neighbors.
I don’t think that this is the legacy that we want to leave to our grandchildren. Instead let’s try to rediscover the solidarity which united us 20 years ago by reaching out to those with whom we disagree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.