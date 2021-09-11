Recently, Missouri’s General Assembly held hearings on the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, inviting only opponents of CRT to speak, and more committee meetings are planned for the future.
Will other segments of society be represented later? When only one segment of a population dominates government, bad policy outcomes are often the result.
Volumes have been written about Critical Race Theory since it began in the legal academy in the 1970s. It has since grown and evolved as graduate-level studies through the 1980s and 1990s and persists as a field of inquiry in the legal field and in other areas of scholarship.
In 2021, those vocal conservatives who oppose the acknowledgment of the more sordid racial aspects of our American history have weaponized and attacked CRT, trying to turn it into something it is not — material intended for school-age children.
It is appropriate to go to a definitive source for an understanding of CRT. Below are excerpts from an article on Critical Race Theory by Janel George from the American Bar Association. It is necessarily scholarly and deep because of the nature of Critical Race Theory, indicating CRT is not something that is being been taught in our public schools.
“…CRT is not a diversity and inclusion ‘training’ but a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship. … It critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers ... CRT recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past. Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continues to permeate the social fabric of this nation.”
Scholar Khiara Bridges outlines a few key tenets of CRT, including:
• “Recognition that race is not biologically real but is socially constructed and socially significant. It recognizes that science (as demonstrated in the Human Genome Project) refutes the idea of biological racial differences ...”
• “Acknowledgement that racism is a normal feature of society and is embedded within systems and institutions, like the legal system, that replicate racial inequality ...”
• “Rejection of popular understandings about racism, such as arguments that confine racism to a few ‘bad apples.’ CRT recognizes that racism is codified in law, embedded in structures, and woven into public policy ... CRT recognizes that it is the systemic nature of racism that bears primary responsibility for reproducing racial inequality.”
• Recognition of the relevance of people’s everyday lives to scholarship ...
The article also states, “Like any other approach, CRT can be misunderstood and misapplied. It has been distorted and attacked. And it continues to change and evolve. The hope in CRT is in its recognition that the same policies, structures and scholarship that can function to disenfranchise and oppress so many also holds the potential to emancipate and empower many. It provides a lens through which (we) can imagine a more just nation.”
If CRT were indeed what its opponents imagine it to be, there might be cause for concern, but in reality it has become a tool with which to provoke the conservative base into action.
A one-time teacher and current Texas legislator once reminded his audience that Reagan spoke of “informed” patriotism as being superior to “uninformed” love of country. And it is doubtful that students will love their country any less if all aspects of Americas’s history are included in their lessons.
