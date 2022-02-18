Lately the media have made much of rising prices, but rarely explore the causes — the first step in solving any problem. Occasionally there is discussion of clogged supply chains and increased demand for goods during the pandemic.
But little has been said about recent soaring corporate profits.
In normal times, companies are hesitant to raise prices beyond their competitors. Consumers become suspicious if prices increase without good reason. But with the pandemic, large companies have a scapegoat, knowing consumers would find it difficult to ascertain just how much price increase is justified. It is much like having an invisible cloak, intensifying the temptation to augment profit margins by raising prices more than necessary. This is one cause of inflation.
Some price increases are due to changing agricultural conditions around the globe. As temperatures rise, some areas can no longer grow products they once could. Our own country is not immune to these changes. Our West is becoming more arid, and decreasing precipitation is problematic for farmers long dependent on irrigation from dwindling rivers and lakes. When food supplies are affected, prices will certainly increase if we don’t get a handle on our dependence on fossil fuels. According to a new study published in Nature Climate Change, the current megadrought in the West is the worst one since A.D. 800, and 20% of it can be attributed to human-caused climate change.
Rising gasoline prices are another favorite whipping boy of the media. But consumers should remember that these are determined by global markets, not by politicians nor by local businesses. Consumers provide demand; supply is determined by large oil producers and by the stability of the area — another reason for concern over Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.
It will take the private sector to unsnarl the backlog in the supply chain, the Federal Reserve can gradually tighten money supply, and the president and his team can try to negotiate peaceful global conditions, but there is little else he can do to affect global oil markets and prices. Nor can he provide incentives to lower corporate profits, nor bring manufacturing back to our shores, much of it sent overseas by tax policies approved by Congress in past years. It will be up to them to reverse these moves and to pass proposals sent to them to reduce our use of fossil fuels, and to reduce the costs of drugs and child care — two huge expenses for many families.
There are so many varied, complicated causes for inflation that it is no wonder the media focus on surface issues instead of underlying causes.
But as consumers and voters, we must not do that. We need people in Congress who are more interested in problem-solving than in political posturing. Inflation hurts ordinary Americans the most, and it is time for us to send people to Congress who will work together to find solutions, not to score political points.
