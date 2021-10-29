In the 1950s, corporate taxes supported 45% of our government’s budget. Now they pay for only 7%, leaving 93% for the rest of us — or to be put on the credit card for our children.
Isn’t it time for us to be more fiscally responsible and pay for services and activities of our government, whether it be armaments, wars, pandemics, infrastructure or social programs?
I cannot disagree with conservative columnist George Will that fiscal conservatism, once the backbone of the GOP, has long been abandoned as politicians of both parties have been “charging citizens only 75 cents for every dollar of benefits and services given.”
We must not continue to use the credit card as we have for the past 20 years of war. War is expensive, and in the past Congress has recognized this. During World War I, the top tax bracket was increased to 77% and raised again during World War II, peaking at 94% in 1944 (dropping to 25% from 1925-1931 between the wars). During the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, the top federal income tax rate remained high, never dipping below 70%. This higher rate did not hurt our economy and kept our national debt quite low compared to the credit-card spending of the past 40 years.
And yet, even though Ronald Reagan declared “debt” to be one of his major campaign issues in 1980, that decade the debt more than tripled as the government dropped the top income tax rates first to 50% and then to 28%, fought a war on drugs and greatly expanded military spending, including the ineffectual “Star Wars” missile defense system.
By 1990, our national debt had reached $3.3 trillion and both parties began exercising some fiscal discipline under both George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Congress raised the top tax rate to 39.6%, revamped the welfare program, and in 1998 Clinton was able to present Congress with the first balanced federal budget (no annual deficit) since 1969. (There has not been a balanced budget since.)
Although our economy was strong, the 2001 terrorist attacks changed our world forever and seriously undercut economic progress. President George W. Bush instituted tax cuts and refunds at the same time his administration took us to war in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Between fiscal years 2001 and 2020, this war on terror cost $6.4 trillion.) Our national debt almost doubled from $5.6 to $9.9 trillion by the end of 2008 and the beginning of the Great Recession.
In spite of an acceleration in the growth of our national debt during the Great Recession, after 2012 our annual budget deficit was gradually reduced to approximately $440 billion under President Barack Obama.
It took six long years to dig out of this great hole using financial stabilization and fiscal stimulus policies, but it could have been done more quickly with more robust actions, which is why most Democrats see a need for large packages now.
Economists on both sides of the aisle debate these thorny questions, but Maya MacGuineas, with the nonpartisan Committee for Responsible Federal Budget, worries that our national debt continued to grow when times were good. During President Donald Trump’s administration, the national debt increased $8 trillion in four years — from $20 trillion to $28 trillion. MacGuineas believes Trump’s tax cuts put us on a sugar high that did not result in public investments that would have strengthened our economy.
As designed, these 2017 tax cuts made it much easier for big corporations to avoid paying any income tax, not the 21% we are led to believe they do pay. Many now earn tax rebates larger than their tax, effectively producing a negative tax rate.
Instead of producing stock buybacks and more income inequality, Biden’s Build Back Better bill is aimed at strengthening our economy, bringing children out of poverty, solving current labor shortages, and beginning to address the devastating toll of climate change,
Raising new revenue by revising corporate tax policy is precisely what Biden proposed, but some Democrats have resisted, and Republicans always aim to protect their wealthy donors. We need senators to support polices that will benefit the country as a whole, not just special interests.
