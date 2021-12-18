Congress did its job this week, just as our self-imposed debt ceiling was being reached, without the rancorous, partisan fighting of the past.
I commend congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle for acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and working quietly on a deal, although it was temporary and one-time.
But this increase of $2.5 trillion merely kicks the can down the road and the limit will again have to be raised in 2023 after the midterm elections. Ultimately, Congress does seem to understand the serious economic consequences of defaulting on our debts.
In The Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spelled it out: “Default could trigger a spike in interest rates, a steep drop in stock prices and other financial turmoil. Our current economic recovery would reverse into recession, with billions of dollars of growth and millions of jobs lost.”
In almost two and a half centuries, we have never defaulted, and I do not expect us to ever do so as long as Congress acts responsibly.
So why do we have a ceiling at all? Why do we not abolish it entirely?
This debt ceiling was born in 1917 when the Second Liberty Bond Act (set at $11.5 billion) eliminated the need for approval of every issuance of debt separately as had been done previously. This ceiling has now been raised or suspended more than a hundred times!
If ever our anachronistic debt ceiling is reached and the Treasury Department does not receive Congress’ permission to pay our bills, issuance of checks would cease for millions of Americans including Social Security recipients, veterans, troops, other government workers and many others.
You would not know it from past partisan rhetoric, but raising the debt ceiling has nothing to do with new spending and everything to do with paying our past bills, including the $8 trillion incurred during the four years of the Trump administration and the wars and recession that preceded him. Much of this debt was also the result of large tax cuts — temporary ones to the middle class (2017) and permanent ones to wealthy GOP donors.
In 2019, under President Trump and GOP leadership, Congress passed bipartisan legislation that suspended rather than raised the debt limit for two years. When that suspension expired in 2021, trillions borrowed during that time were added to the previous debt limit (cbsnews.com, Sept. 22). As of Aug. 1, our debt stood at $28.5 trillion.
It is past time for both parties to eliminate this political football that continually creates self-imposed crises. A better solution would be to include funding mechanisms for each program in its own bill, as some versions of the Build Back Better (Reconciliation) bill have done, and to examine each program on its own merits, rather than the size of the package itself.
The BBB bill funds comprehensive programs designed to address several problems facing Americans, such as escalating income inequality and labor shortages. Some proposed solutions increase funding for two more years of public education, make child care more affordable (and elder care too), lower costs of some common drugs such as insulin, and address inadequate pay and benefits needed for supporting families.
Likewise, after years of inaction, the recent bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will improve and modernize our nation’s aging infrastructure, creating jobs, and increaseing the availability of high-speed internet to those who now lack access to it.
Democrats are trying their best to see that there are mechanisms for paying for these programs, and Republicans should do the same for their bills, including tax cuts that cost us in reduced federal revenue. These are called tax expenditures —“subsidies delivered through the tax code as deductions, exclusions, and other tax preferences. In fiscal year 2019, tax expenditures reduced federal income tax revenue by roughly $1.3 trillion, and they reduced payroll taxes and other revenues by an additional $140 billion ... Tax expenditures are intended to promote policy goals. The distinction between these tax breaks and spending is often artificial and without economic basis” (https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-tax/federal-tax-expenditures).
Republicans love to blame Democrats for deficit spending, but their many tax cuts over the years have much the same effect. In 2019, those tax expenditures added as much to the deficit as both defense and non-defense discretionary spending, and more that either Medicare and Medicaid or Social Security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.