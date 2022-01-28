Many Ukrainians have died defending themselves and Western democracy, something Americans have not understood, although Ukraine increasingly is part of our news cycle.
Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became independent in 1991 as the Soviet block dissolved, but it is still struggling to free itself from corruption, stabilize its democracy, and become closer to the West. Understanding a brief history of today’s Ukraine sheds light on its current situation.
In 2014, former Vice President Joe Biden assumed a lead role in U.S. diplomacy in Ukraine amid growing protests against Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, who finally fled the country after a popular revolution.
The success of this revolution frightened Russian President Vladimir Putin into invading and annexing Crimea to regain its naval base on the Black Sea. Putin also groomed Russian nationalist forces who moved into the eastern Donbas region with the help of Russian hardware and soldiers. This war has cost more than 10,000 lives, with no end in sight.
Also in 2014, Hunter Biden accepted a directorship with natural gas company Burisma Holdings. While not a crime, this was a serious lapse in judgement, as he had expertise in neither gas nor Ukraine.
President Petro Poroshenko (2014-19) lasted but one term, his priority being protecting the political elite. He appointed Viktor Shokin to be prosecutor general in 2015. “The steady complaint was that Shokin blocked all attempts to have the Yanukovych crooks arrested or any of the billions they had stolen recovered,” says Anders Åslund, a senior fellow of the Atlantic Council. “Shokin was perceived as utterly corrupt and very close to President Poroshenko …”
Not only did many in the West press for Shokin’s departure, but there were internal protests within Ukraine against his corruption. Finally, in 2016 while visiting Ukraine, Biden told Poroshenko that Shokin must go if they wanted another billion-dollar loan guarantee for military aid against Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine. Everyone agreed that investigations and prosecutions in Ukraine needed to move forward, not be stopped, as former President Donald Trump claims Biden wanted. Parliament fired the prosecutor.
“By the end of his term (Shokin) was likely one of the most unpopular figures in Ukraine, having earned a bad reputation for inaction and obstructing top cases” according to Ukraine’s Kyiv Post.
These reports conflicted with Trump’s insistence that Viktor Shokin was a “very good” and “very fair” prosecutor, The White House did not respond to Politifact’s request for information that would support a positive view of Shokin’s tenure nor is there any corroboration for Trump’s claim that “there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution.”
All evidence pointed to strong Western opposition to Shokin prior to his ouster, and that Biden bragged about getting rid of an ineffective prosecutor, not about stopping an investigation into Burisma.
After his 2019 election, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his inaugural address that as a comedian he tried to make Ukrainians laugh. but for five years he would try not to make them cry.
Zelensky sought normal diplomatic ties with the U.S., but Trump’s demands and vacillating support for Ukraine had put Zelensky in a very difficult position. In 2019, he announced he would reinstate investigations into Burisma gas (shelved by Shokin) and into possible Ukrainian interference in our 2016 elections; there was no mention of the Bidens.
After that, Trump’s chief of staff admitted that there was a quid pro quo for this “favor.” The $391 million appropriated by Congress in 2018 for Ukraine’s defense was finally released after Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call came to light.
Ukraine’s democracy is progressing. Government officials must now list all their assets, and corruption has diminished, in spite of former President Trump’s claims to the contrary.
European integration is part of Ukraine’s national security strategy as it works toward membership in NATO, much to Putin’s consternation.
Ukraine is our best ally in containing Putin, who wishes to regain superpower status and “make Russia great again” by reestablishing dominance over the three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuanian), Belarus and Ukraine, all of which lie between Russia and the European Union.
Putin’s goal threatens not only Europe, but all our democracies.
