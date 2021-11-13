Southwest Missouri is very fortunate to have two large hospitals to serve our needs when many in the rural Midwest have had their hospitals close and doctors move to more lucrative areas. But even we are not immune to the current nursing shortage.
This crisis has been looming for two decades. Our aging population of 77 million folks will need more health care in the near future, and many health professionals are retiring. Added to this are the 80,000 nurses who are leaving to become nurse practitioners.
Currently we are not training enough nurses to fill the void. Higher education does not pay well, and those who chose to instruct the next generation of nurses usually must take a significant pay cut. It is also challenging to find real world clinical settings in which to complete their training.
Not only must we be innovative in rethinking nursing education, but also be more supportive of new nurses, half of whom have been leaving the profession in their first two to three years on the job.
The profound nursing shortage is evident in the number of lucrative travel contracts being offered to induce nurses to relocate during this pandemic. These traveling nurses are sometimes resented by lower-paid, exhausted local nurses.
Especially during the dominance of the delta variant, nurses are saying they have never seen patients so sick and who need so much constant care.
During an interview, a nurse said, “It is heartbreaking to hear them pleading for the vaccination when it is too late.”
COVID-19 patients not only need intensive medical care, but emotional support as well when no visitors are allowed. But exhausted, overworked professionals have difficulty providing this vital personal attention when chronically understaffed. A loss of sense of purpose affects the quality of care nurses are able to provide and leads to burnout and early retirements. This vicious cycle repeats, constantly worsening understaffing and resulting in suicide rates twice that of the general population.
Where were we as compassionate Americans when hospital administrators came to us pleading for help?
Did we listen, or did we nosily insist that our own personal freedoms and political ideologies are more important than the general health of our communities and the exhausted, over-worked health professionals in particular?
Nurses are the backbone of our health care delivery system, and this severe nursing shortage has long-term repercussions for health care delivery in the U.S. for years to come. Our longer term needs will not be addressed as long as COVID-19 is driving nurses away from the profession.
What can we each do personally to answer this SOS?
