I believe generosity begins at home, but I am often inspired by others who appear on Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” news segments on Friday evening. This was especially true of a story about Pete Kadens’ school assembly announcement in Toledo, Ohio, which changed so many lives. What a surprise when he offered to pay tuition, room and board, books and fees for the seniors at Scott High School in Toledo (costing him about $3 million.)
He made a point of saying this was not a gift, but his responsibility because he had also grown up in Toledo, but had been lucky enough to attend a much wealthier school where college was expected. He worked hard, started three different companies and made a fortune. Many in that situation would claim to be self-made, but not Pete. Instead he felt that America had not provided a level playing field for all, and many like him don’t win fair and square; so he felt this was his responsibility.
“What became of my life was as much a factor of the inequities that exist in our society today as it was my skills, my talents, and my work ethic,” he said.
Likewise, whether you call it responsibility or generosity, many local people give to charitable causes such as United Way, the Food Basket Brigade, their church and many others. I am particularly impressed by those who support children through Bright Futures, making sure our children don’t go hungry when their families don’t have the resources needed to provide them with nutritious meals. This has been particularly challenging during the past year as school morphed into different forms during the pandemic.
We recently had a family discussion about “luck” and the different forms it takes. We were all feeling very lucky to have weathered a year and half of pandemic so well, while many less fortunate here in Southwest Missouri are struggling to pay for essentials. Some of us are lucky because we are retired and not dependent upon keeping a job, some because of being able to work from home. Even the one “in class” educator has remained unscathed so far by heeding medical advice as it evolves, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.
We realized that some of our good fortune is luck — that we were born in a free, peaceful country to professional, successful parents who valued education and were able to pay for our college before tuition costs skyrocketed into the stratosphere. Our parents and grandparents were all longtime American citizens who had not been discriminated against when finding employment or purchasing homes or businesses. And children here in Newton and Jasper Counties are lucky to grow up in rural areas or safe neighborhoods without street violence.
We feet empathy for so many who have not had such blessings — so Steve Hartman’s story about one man’s generosity towards students living in a neighborhood with lower property values and inferior schools touched our hearts.
