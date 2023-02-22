For more than 100 years, Missouri has had an initiative petition system enshrined in its constitution. The IP process is a beautiful way for Missourians’ voices to be heard because it allows citizens to put an issue on the ballot for a statewide vote.
However, if we value a representative government, we understand this process should be rarely used to amend our state constitution. As it currently exists, though, it allows anyone with deep pockets to change our most sacred document. Opponents of IP reform have said our republic depends on the power of its citizens to be directly involved in their government. We are. Every two years we vote in representatives to the Missouri House and every four years to our state senate to represent our interests.
As state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, once said, “Complex issues cannot be decided at the ballot box.”
We elect representatives to read pages and pages of technical terms, current statutes, weigh unforeseen consequences, investigate the fiscal notes, casting an eye for every nuance of an issue.
Currently, it takes only a simple majority — 50% plus one — statewide to ratify an amendment to the Missouri Constitution, and we’ve seen that those votes can come from very few geographic areas, mostly the urban population centers. This does a very poor job of protecting the rights of those in rural or less densely populated areas.
Take the marijuana initiative petition for one example. A 43-plus page ballot initiative with confusing language and components was expected to be voted on with a simple “yes or no.” Only 16 of the 116 reporting counties approved Amendment 3 — the other 100 said no. Is this a true representation of the will of Missouri communities? Did we really understand what we were voting for?
Some conservatives have suggested we gut the IP process by upping the percentage needed to pass an amendment to 60% or more. This was tried in Arkansas at the last election, and it failed.
With the proposed Concurrent Majority Ratification Reform Resolution now making its way through the Missouri Legislature, it is not taking away the voice of the people, just tightening the parameters.
The Concurrent Majority Ratification has two components for ratifying an amendment to the state constitution. First, a majority of voters statewide must vote “yes” and also a majority of voters in each of more than half the 163 state House districts would have to vote “yes.” This is similar to how the Electoral College operates and is the same principle we use to amend the U.S. Constitution.
Amending the state constitution in Missouri should not be taken lightly.
In a state that votes predominately conservative, how have we seen so many progressive policies codified in the state’s constitution in recent years? Progressive groups have found Missouri’s IP quite vulnerable.
Legislators have already seen pro-abortion language for 2024, and deep pockets will come in and change Missouri’s Constitution once again.
This is why the Jasper County Republican Central Committee and many other committees across our state have adopted a resolution to support HJR 30, SJR 28 and HJR 33.
You can see the full text of these bills by visiting house.mo.gov and senate.mo.gov and entering the bill number in the search engine.
