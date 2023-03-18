Where are the hearings?
That’s my question as the Kansas Statehouse barrels into its final three weeks. Gov. Laura Kelly and advocates rallied for Medicaid expansion on Wednesday. Forget whether lawmakers want to approve the policy or not. They haven’t even held a single hearing about it this session. Kansas Reflector has run repeated stories and columns about the sorry state of Kansas sex abuse law. No hearings have been held. Other vital legislation, such as Sen. Ethan Corson’s proposal to raise our paltry minimum wage, has likewise gone undiscussed.
Not all bills become law or even get a vote on the House and Senate floor. I understand that. I would wager that most Kansans understand that.
But why would committees be so reluctant to talk about obviously good ideas that would help the state and its people? Perhaps they’re afraid that if they do, they might have to actually take action.
Monopoly hogwash
Of the loopy quotes to emanate from the Kansas Legislature this session, one of the loopiest came from Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, on Tuesday.
“Our public schools are a monopoly,” she said, according to Kansas Reflector reporter Rachel Mipro. “It’s the only monopoly in our economy today, if you think about it. You can go anywhere you want and purchase any type of medical care, you can choose where you get your hair cut, you can choose to go to higher ed anywhere, but the K-12, you don’t.”
Calling public schools a monopoly reveals a ludicrous misunderstanding of government and public institutions.
School systems aren’t businesses. They serve the public, regardless of social standing. We all contribute, through our tax dollars, to the greater good of our society. That’s the same reason we have fire departments and a military. That’s the same reason we have police officers and roads. Our forefathers and foremothers understood that free enterprise only goes so far. We band together to support a network of schools to ensure our state grows and innovates.
Public schools help us get there.
Hide the legislator
The House passed an education overhaul bill Wednesday, but it took some time. A 60-64 vote eventually turned into a 64-61 vote to pass the legislation, which includes a voucher program, special education funding and teacher pay guarantees.
How did leadership find the time to twist arms over an hour or so? The have members vote for what’s known as a “call of the House,” meaning that all representatives present in the Statehouse need to take their seats. The chamber sits and waits until that happens. If leadership needs extra minutes to wheedle and plead, they select a representative to play hooky. He or she finds a comfortable place to hide and the rest of the representatives wait.
Whenever the needed number of votes have been flipped — or the exercise simply doesn’t work — the “missing” lawmaker returns, and the chamber moves on. Folks who work in and around the Statehouse watch this charade year after year, but they accept it as the price of doing business.
In this case, Rep. Bill Sutton, R-Gardner, appears to have been the member who mysteriously disappeared when the going got tough. He also appears to have been the member who magically returned when leadership had flipped the votes needed.
Ban on bans
Earlier this month, I wrote about the zombie- like return of the Kansas Chamber’s efforts to ban local restrictions on plastic bags. The Senate Commerce Committee voted against the bill in its earlier form, as Senate Bill 47. Local environmentalists rejoiced until the new version, House Bill 2446, staggered onto the scene. It even saw a hearing in the House Federal and State Affairs committee on Wednesday.
The panel hasn’t worked the bill yet, but nothing’s over until it’s over.
