“Don’t take away our flexible big box!” That’s the loud and clear message Connect2Culture heard from the Joplin citizenry immediately after presenting to the Joplin City Council in December 2015 the proposal to convert Memorial Hall to a 500-seat proscenium theater, meeting rooms and community arts spaces, and the addition to the west for a new home for George A. Spiva Center for the Arts.
Listening to this very loud and clear message led to the public-private partnership between the city and the community with the development and construction of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
With every appearance before the City Council and therefore the residents of Joplin, Connect2Culture has consistently stated the amazing synergy that will occur between the Cornell Complex and a renovated Memorial Hall. Memorial Hall is a community asset that will absolutely support the efforts of Connect2Culture to bring high-quality national touring shows to Joplin along with development of festivals and related activities.
Connect2Culture has brought to Memorial Hall the acts Dailey & Vincent, Asleep at the Wheel, Second City, Joplin’s own Grant Landis and our last show, The Choir of Man, wherein nearly 1,000 patrons were thoroughly entertained by this United Kingdom touring group.
The opportunity to have within the Cornell Complex a 445-seat proscenium Beshore Performance Hall and a 2,000-capacity Leggett & Platt Green outdoor amphitheater/festival plaza immediately adjacent to a 1,750-seat capacity indoor performance space will enable Connect2Culture to bring amazing performances to Joplin, including our own local and regional talent. Granted, we have other performance spaces of 1,000 or more seats, with Missouri Southern State University’s Taylor Auditorium, Joplin High School Performing Arts Center, Ozark Christian College Chapel, and Central Christian Center, all of which have been utilized by Connect2Culture with its Curtains Up Series, but such spaces are, first, a university for its students, a high school for its students, a college for its students and a church for its members.
Having the community space will provide greater flexibility in booking touring shows that require contract scheduling 12 to 18 or more months in advance.
Renovation of Memorial Hall will be an economic driver for our community and its downtown businesses. It will bring energy and vibrancy to our city, combining retention of Joplin’s historic past with the present new development. It will provide a community space to be used for multiple purposes, such as recreation, banquets and conferences.
The board of Connect2Culture fully supports the proposal for renovation of a beloved community asset that celebrates and honors our veterans who gave of themselves for our safety and our freedoms. We continue the citizenry battle cry — vote to support Memorial Hall.
