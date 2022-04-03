Connect2Culture has worked diligently with neighboring public, private and nonprofit entities surrounding the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and Memorial Hall to obtain permission to use their parking lots during non-business hours for events to be held inside and outside at the Cornell Complex plus events at Memorial Hall. These supportive arrangements have been in place since 2017. What a great community spirit of cooperation.
We are so pleased that the Jasper County commissioners are supportive for use of all parking lots in and around the Jasper County Courthouse; the Joplin School District for its parking lots surrounding Ninth Street and Wall Avenue that immediately adjoin and are near to Memorial Hall; Liberty Utilities for its lots and parking facilities directly across Seventh Street from the Cornell Complex between Joplin and Wall avenues, plus its lot at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Wall Avenue; Community Clinic for its spaces; Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph for their lot immediately adjoining the Community Clinic lot to the south; and for Pinnacle Bank for its parking directly across to the east from Memorial Hall plus its lot at the northwest corner of Eighth and Main streets. All told, these lots alone provide well over 600 parking spaces.
These numbers do not include the street and public parking lot spaces such as the 128 parking spaces in the lot between Sixth and Seventh streets directly behind City Hall.
Connect2Culture’s parking study shows there are 932 available parking spaces within one block and 1,625 within two blocks of both the Cornell Complex and Memorial Hall
You can see this by going to www.cornellcomplex.org. Click on Presentation Book, and scroll down to the parking study map.
The Cornell Complex owns the property at 10th Street and Wall Avenue, and that property is now purposed for additional 45 to 50 parking spaces. Connect2Culture will work with our legislators and the state of Missouri to obtain permission to use during non-business hours the Missouri Career Center’s 50-space parking lot directly to the west of the Cornell Complex.
Connect2Culture desires for these facts to be available to Joplin voters. We are so appreciative of the public-private partnership of adjoining property owners to step forward and allow the use of their parking lots during non-business hours for the betterment of our community.
We firmly believe that this same community spirit would prevail to assist with parking needs for conferences or meetings to be held within either the Cornell Complex or Memorial Hall during business hours as those opportunities arise. There are ample ways to facilitate needed parking arrangements for events at the Cornell Complex or Memorial Hall at all times.
Please feel free to share this information so that all Joplin voters are fully informed regarding the parking issue. We so look forward to the significant economic impact that will come from this synergetic development to our core downtown.
Thank you, surrounding property owners, for your community vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.